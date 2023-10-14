‘Below Deck’ Captain Claims Captain Lee Rosbach ‘Never Supported Me’

Captain Sandy Yawn wasn’t pleased with some of Captain Lee Rosbach’s comments about her and accused the original “Below Deck” captain of being unsupportive.

The two captains have traded criticisms in the past and the latest exchange came after Captain Lee addressed the “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 8 bosun’s failure to provide the proper documents on his podcast. Rosbach said production should have vetted bosun Ruan Irving’s certifications before allowing him on board but then added that as the captain, Yawn was also responsible.

“Captain Lee from day one has never supported me,” Yawn told TV Insider in response to his comments. “I think he is a man in a man’s world who doesn’t like a woman being a captain, to be honest.”

“In my industry, I feel proud of what I do,” she continued. “I work very hard to get to the helm. If he doesn’t support me and always critiques me because he is the captain of all captains, which isn’t the case, then what can I do? I wish him well. Good luck in your life. Have a great life. He doesn’t weigh in on my captaining. He is not the captain of all captains. The United States Coast Guard is the captain of all captains.”

Yawn went on to share that she’s a captain in the Mediterranean, whereas she believed Rosbach hadn’t been in the Med in around 30 years. “I have great relationships with people of the Mediterranean,” she shared. “I work very hard as a captain. He knows I don’t hire the crew, so I’m not sure why he is commenting.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Captain Lee Rosbach Said Captain Sandy Yawn Should Have Checked Ruan Irving’s Documentation as She Was the Captain

While speaking about the “Below Deck Med” season 8 drama, Rosbach shared on his podcast that Ruan Irving should have been vetted by production. He said the casting team “dropped the ball” by not confirming his certifications, and then also pointed out that Yawn was responsible.

“As I’ve said in the past, the only person who’s responsible for everything that happens on that vessel is the captain,” he said. “Good, bad, right, wrong, it doesn’t make any goddamn difference. The captain is responsible.”

Captain Lee Rosbach Previously Commented on Captain Sandy Yawn’s Job as His Replacement on ‘Below Deck’

The latest exchange of criticism between the two Bravo captains came after a public souring of their relationship. It all started after Captain Sandy replaced Captain Lee in the original franchise. While at the helm, Yawn fired one of Rosbach’s crew. As the episode aired, Rosbach said on social media that he would have appreciated a courtesy call in advance.

Yawn replied to his criticism on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked and defended her decision not to call him. She pointed out that he was in the hospital at the time and, as captain, she was responsible in his absence. She also shared that she’d tried to reach out to Rosbach but that he hadn’t returned her calls. Yawn went on to add that Rosbach was “definitely not acting his age.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’