Captain Sandy ‘Didn’t Say a Word’ While Filming ‘Project Runway’

Bravo’s “Project Runway” is in the midst of airing its landmark 20th season (featuring all-star contestants from throughout the show’s first 19 seasons), and tonight’s August 3 episode is set to feature some familiar faces from across the Bravo-verse.

Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Lee Rosbach, and various members of the “Below Deck” family are stopping by the workroom as the top eight contestants are being tasked with designing updated uniforms for the yachting crews.

Captain Sandy spoke with Heavy ahead of this season’s airing and shared what it was like getting to work with her designer and model a garment on the runway.

Captain Sandy Was Careful Not to Push Her Opinion

“It’s a lot of fun, but at the same time, you want the designer to do good, right?” Captain Sandy told Heavy, “So [when the time came] to give my opinion on what I would wear or what I would not wear, I actually didn’t say a word. I allowed the designer to do them.”

In an August 2 sneak peek, Bravo revealed that Captain Sandy was assigned to work with contestant Prajjé Oscar Jean Baptiste. Captain Sandy wasn’t afraid to give some input during her initial consultation with her designer, however, as she told Baptiste, “I like bling,” and that she would like to have some “bling” on her uniform belt.

“Right off the bat, Captain Sandy is saying she wants to add bling,” Baptiste dryly confirmed in his confessional, quietly wincing as he speaks.

Speaking of the finished look, Captain Sandy told Heavy, “Would it be something I would wear? Most likely not, but the reality is you want the person to shine, and [you get to] have a makeover. So I allowed that. It was fun. It was pretty awesome.”

Last season “Project Runway” featured a crossover of Bravo stars that weren’t afraid to give their own opinion when the top seven were tasked with designing reunion looks for “Real Housewives” from the New York City, Potomac, and Orange County franchises. “Well they’re a different breed of people than I am,” Captain Sandy said with a laugh when comparing her appearance to the “Housewives” last season.

In order to help Baptiste advance in the competition, Captain Sandy will have to impress one of the “Real Housewives” stars, as Luann de Lesseps is set to join the panel as a guest judge for this episode, alongside “Below Deck” alumna Kate Chastain.

The Stakes Have Raised for the Top 8 Designers

With its all-star cast, there is no question that the competition has been stiff this season on “Project Runway”, and coming into the August 3 “Below Deck” crossover, the stakes are even higher for the remaining designers. During the July 27 episode, “Uncut Hems”, designer Rami Kashou received one of the lowest scores from the judges and was eliminated after their deliberation. Before he could pack up his things and leave, however, mentor (and winner of Kashou’s original season) Christian Siriano used his “Siriano Save” power on Kashou, telling him in an emotional scene, “I just don’t want you to leave yet.”

Siriano only has one “Save” per season, so while Kashou has received a second chance in the competition, the stakes are now higher for both him and all of his competitors, as there is no longer hope for any of them to be saved should they land in the bottom.

READ NEXT: Shannon Beador Gets Into Argument with Ex’s Daughter