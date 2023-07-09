Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan Explain Why RHUGT Was ‘Scary Island Part 2’

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan teased some of the drama that fans can expect to see on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 5, which is themed “RHONY Legacy.” The two Bravo stars, who are also appearing on “Welcome to Crappie Lake,” this summer, shared that one cast member may have struggled a bit on the trip to St. Barts.

In their joint interview with TODAY, De Lesseps and Morgan were asked about the Countess’ tweet during filming, in which she said they were only on the second day of the trip and wrote that it was “#ScaryIsland Part II.” As viewers will recall, Kelly Bensimon didn’t have a great experience during the first Scary Island trip in RHONY’s 3rd season.

“Well, it was sort of Scary Island part two, but then I don’t know. I hit it off with Kelly. She is an artist,” Morgan spilled about their trip. De Lesseps laughed then added, “She’s saying she’s an artist. She’s this real estate broker.”

The Countess then clarified that while she thinks Bensimon is a “great girl,” she tends to have trouble spending time with a group of women. “When it comes to a whole group of girls, I don’t know if that’s her game,” De Lesseps shared. “Kelly is somebody who has a lot of guy friends, and she’s never had a lot of girlfriends… I think it was a lot for her to process. Being around the girls, it’s kind of what happened last time, I think it really got to her, and I think this time around, it took her awhile to get her feet wet.”

De Lesseps said she did eventually settle in although stood by her comments that there’s a repeat of Scary Island during this “RHONY Legacy” trip.

Sonja Morgan & Luann de Lesseps Agreed That Dorinda Medley Brought the Most Drama

As for the rest of the cast, which also includes Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman, the “Crappie Lake” stars both claimed to TODAY that Medley caused “the most drama” during their trip to St. Barts.

“There’s a d in drama,” Morgan shared. “D by day and d by night,” De Lesseps chimed in. “There’s drama in Dorinda,” Morgan added. However, the ladies said it was “great” to have Medley there and was a good addition to the trip. Countess Luann added that it’s unsurprising to have drama with their group of women, then asked Morgan, “Who would you say had the most drama?”

“Dorinda,” Morgan reiterated.

There haven’t been many reports of feuds yet on the show as the news of what went down during filming has stayed under wraps for now. However, fans have been able to see some fun videos and photos of the cast having fun at the beach, including a great clip of the women dancing posted on Bensimon’s TikTok.

Sonja Morgan & Luann de Lesseps Said the Cast Often Broke the 4th Wall During RHUGT Filming

Morgan and De Lesseps both teased a bit more of their time filming while speaking with TODAY and Morgan said it felt really nice to be back filming with Singer and Medley. As for De Lesseps, she hinted that viewers might be pleased to see some breaking of the fourth wall as the cast members reminisced and shared their thoughts on past events.

“I think that’s really interesting in terms of this show, in particular, because there are so many moments that were so epic on ‘Real Housewives of New York’ that we’re going to get to talk about in that way that fans are going to love,” she said. “I think that fourth wall being down is one thing. We actually have a lot of fun.”

The 5th season of RHUGT, titled “RHONY Legacy,” was filmed in June 2023 and will likely air on Peacock, where the other seasons of the popular spinoff show have also premiered. However, viewers will have to wait and see what kind of drama goes down as the 4th season of RHUGT, filmed in Morocco in January 2023, has yet to premiere on the streaming platform.

