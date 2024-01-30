Captain Sandy Yawn Says ‘Below Deck Med’ Star Can’t Help But Create Drama

The 8th season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” ended with its season finale on January 22 and Captain Sandy Yawn has shared her thoughts on the season’s cast, including the troublemakers.

In a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” appearance after the finale, Yawn pointed to stew Kyle Viljoen as one of the main sources of drama on the show. Cohen asked Yawn and her fellow guest, chief stew Tumi Mhlongo, which interior team member was “most to blame” for the drama on the yacht. “Well, we all know it’s Kyle,” Yawn said.

Mhlongo agreed with the captain, saying, “It was Kyle. And I will say that watching it back, I am so surprised that I actually didn’t see what was going on. Like, I am more disappointed … I didn’t realize how much he was actually stirring the pot.”

Yawn chimed in, “I don’t think he can help himself. He’s just, you know, he’s Kyle.” At other points in the WWHL episode, Yawn picked Viljoen as the crew member whose attitude got under her skin the most, and also brought him up when asked which crew member she wouldn’t want to work with again. “I don’t want to say Kyle because I love to give everybody a chance. Kyle’s a great person. And he is regretful for sure,” she explained.

Kyle Viljoen Announced That He Was Done With ‘Below Deck’ After the Season 8 Finale Aired

On January 22, after the finale aired, Viljoen took to Instagram to announce that he was done with “Below Deck.” He posted a few photos of himself filming the show and captioned them, “It’s a wrap for me.” He explained in the caption that he’d always been his authentic self and wished luck to yachties joining the franchise. Viljoen finished his post coyly with the hint, “Ready for my next announcement?”

In addition to his caption, Viljoen made it extremely clear in the comment section that he was done with the Bravo show. In response to someone asking, “You are leaving for good?” He replied, “The seas.. Yes.” Someone else asked, “No more below deck?” and he replied, “No.”

Despite Yawn’s comments on WWHL, she commented on Viljoen’s post to share her support, writing, “So proud of you Kyle. Never stop being you!!” Viljoen replied, “NEVER” with a heart and hug emoji.

A New Season of the Original ‘Below Deck’ Franchise Is Premiering on Bravo Next

Although the 8th season of “Below Deck Mediterranean” is wrapping up, there is a new “Below Deck” season on the horizon, with the 11th season of the original franchise premiering on February 5.

The new season will be the first without Captain Lee Rosbach at the helm. The OG captain was replaced by “Below Deck Adventure” captain Kerry Titheradge after season 10. Season 11, which was filmed in Grenada, will see the return of chief stew Fraser Olender and deckhand Ben Willoughby, along with a slew of new faces.

