Carl Radke Criticized by Co-Star for ‘Weird’ Move on ‘Summer House’

Ciara Miller shaded her “Summer House” co-star Carl Radke on May 15 when she called the show’s OG star a “closeted a**hole.” Miller’s friend and fellow “Summer House” star Mya Allen appeared to agree with her comments.

Miller and Allen, who recently launched their podcast “CoDependents,” spoke about Radke’s argument with Robert Sieber, who was in a relationship with Danielle Olivera at the time, during the 14th episode, “(Don’t) Let Them Eat Cake.” Miller told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that she wasn’t surprised he left Olivera out of his engagement planning and then lumped her in with the other “girls in the house” while speaking with Sieber about it.

“I kind of could see it coming from Carl,” she shared. “He’s kind of like a closeted a**hole sometimes.” Allen laughed and said Miller “loves to say that, and it catches me off guard every time.” Miller appeared to want to explain her comment further but Miller assured her, “You’re not wrong.”

Ciara Miller Pointed Out That Carl Radke Told Chris Leoni Despite the 2 Not Being That Close

During the 14th episode of “Summer House” season 7, which aired on May 15, Sieber spoke to Radke about his proposal to Lindsay Hubbard and asked him why he didn’t tell Olivera about it. Olivera and Hubbard have been best friends for years but were in the midst of a growing rift over the summer in part due to Olivera’s past comments about Hubbard’s relationship with Radke.

Miller said that she felt leaving Olivera out of the proposal was “weird” because Radke had used a contact of Olivera’s to help with the beach set-up for the engagement. Allen agreed with her podcast co-host’s comments and added that it didn’t help that Radke informed Chris Leoni of the engagement as the two had only known each other for a few months.

During a previous episode, Radke shared that he’d filled in Leoni because the “Summer House” newbie, a photographer, would be capturing the proposal for the couple. “No disrespect to Chris, but like, you just met Chris, right?” Allen told Page Six. “Chris knows this information, and then you’re going to put Danielle into the category of like the ‘girls in the house,’ like, she’s not really a girl in the house.”

“I sympathize with her because it’s like I wouldn’t want to be in that situation with my best friend on such a big platform,” Allen added.

Miller pointed out that Olivera also “brought a bunch of booze back” to the shared house for a party to try to mend fences and make up for her previous actions, saying, “She tried.”

Several Fans Have Called Out Danielle Olivera’s Reaction to the Engagement News

Many fans have ripped both Olivera’s reaction to Hubbard and Radke’s engagement as well as Miller’s comments. One person pointed out on social media that Olivera’s decision to bring alcohol to the house to make amends made “zero sense.”

“Bizarre gesture to get a recovering alcoholic and his fiancé whose trying to reduce drinking more booze,” one person wrote. “If you feel remorse, apologize to her friends for being weird at the party and apologize to Carl and Lindsay too.”

Someone else criticized Miller for giving no examples about Radke being a “closeted a**hole.” “For the last 3 seasons it’s been all ‘carls amazing, carls such a great guy, I admire Carl so much, Carls the heart of the house’ soooo no goodbye liars who did absolutely nothing all season and are trying to stay relevant riding in Carl and Lindsay’s backs!”

Others criticized Allen for agreeing with Miller when she was saying earlier in the show that she was friends with Radke before. When the earlier episodes were airing, Radke shared in an interview with Us Weekly that he and Allen had a friendship and “still do.” Radke explained that “Mya was very supportive of us towards the end of the summer which really meant a lot. And I think that brought us, you know, closer and we love Mya.”

