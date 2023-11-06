Carl Radke Reveals Moments His Sobriety Was Tested After Breakup

Carl Radke opened up about his sobriety and revealed that it was seriously tested soon after his breakup with “Summer House” co-star Lindsay Hubbard.

“I had gotten a hotel room the night or the day after or the day of the conversation,” he told People during BravoCon 2023. “I talked to Lindsay’s father. He said, ‘Take some space.’ And I said, ‘I agree.’” He booked a hotel room and said he was really “disheveled” and a hotel employee asked him how he was doing.

“I said, ‘I’m dealing with something at home,'” Radke recalled. After he got to his room, Radke said the employee brought him up a bottle of wine. “That was the strength I had in that moment to just say, ‘No, I can’t,’” he explained. “I’m proud of that. These are moments where it’s really trying on your mental health [and] sobriety. I’m just trying to move forward with respect and focus on myself and try and live a happy life.”

Although it was a trying moment for Radke, he told the publication he hasn’t had a drink or turned to cocaine which are “the things that I have a major problem with.”

“I’m really proud that I’ve been able to stay strong,” he concluded, adding that he’s found dealing with the aftermath of their broken engagement harder even than his brother’s death. “This has been harder than my brother passing away, I’m not even kidding,” he said. “It’s been very, very painful and emotional.”

Carl Radke Said He Has Found the Sobriety Community to Be Really Supportive

Radke also shared that he’s found a lot of support from the “sober community.” He said in the wake of his breakup from Hubbard, he’s been getting people reaching out to share their support.

The “Summer House” OG marked two years of sobriety in January 2023. Viewers of the Bravo show saw Radke decide to focus on getting help and staying sober after the death of his brother from a drug overdose. In 2021, he told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that he knew he needed to stick to the program as it was something that his older brother really struggled with.

On January 8, 2023, Hubbard posted a photo with Radke celebrating the milestone. According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the post, now deleted, was captioned, “Congrats on [two] years of sobriety to my babe! I am so beyond proud of you, your journey, your strength, and your dedication to becoming the best version of yourself. You inspire so many people! I love you!”

Carl Radke Denied Lindsay Hubbard’s Claim That She Was Blindsided by Their Breakup

Hubbard made it clear she felt blindsided by Radke’s decision to call off their engagement months before the wedding. She shared with Us Weekly that no one saw it coming and there were no red flags.

However, Radke denied that narrative and said there was no blindside. “I firmly don’t believe she was blindsided because we’ve had these conversations,” he told People. He also said that viewers would be able to see the problems in their relationship throughout the next season of “Summer House.”

