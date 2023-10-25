Kyle Cooke Spills on Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard’s Pre-Breakup Issues

Kyle Cooke is pulling back the curtain on his good friends and fellow “Summer House” OG stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard‘s breakup just months before they were set to tie the knot.

Cooke, who is appearing in season 3 of “Winter House,” spilled that the ultimate breaking point in Hubbard and Radke’s relationship was due to communication issues. “It’s no secret that they’ve been in constant couple’s therapy ever since they basically started dating,” Cooke told E! News on October 25.

“From my from my perspective, there were times where I was like, ‘Man, it’s almost like the only time they could communicate on any given week was in therapy,'” he continued. Cooke revealed that Hubbard and Radke were seeing their own individual therapists as well as a couple’s therapist but were unable to see eye-to-eye on many things.

“It’s almost like they couldn’t even communicate anymore without a third party,” Cooke shared, “and Carl was like, ‘That is not how I’m gonna spend the next 50 years of my life.'”

Kyle Cooke Confirmed That Carl Radke Was the One to End Their Relationship & That He’s Now ‘Basically Homeless’

Cooke also confirmed Hubbard’s now-deleted Instagram statement reported by Us Weekly that indicated Radke was the one who initiated the breakup.

“I want to emphasize they’re both hurting,” Cooke shared. “This is a very unfortunate situation. I think Carl has tried very, very hard to be as respectful as possible. Yes, he’s the one who called it off and he’s giving her space. He’s basically homeless letting her live in the apartment that they both pay for. But he drew the line in the sand.” He said Radke was still figuring out his next steps.

As for Hubbard, her good friend and co-star Danielle Olivera told E! News on October 19 that the “Summer House” OG was doing “way better.” She explained, “It was really sad for a bit, she wasn’t really leaving her apartment. But I think she’s got some trips under her belt now. I just can’t wait till we get to the point where she’s single Lindsay, where she’s out there and we get to go out and paint the town red. She’s getting back out there, slowly but surely.”

Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Broke Up in August 2023 & Their Good Friend Danielle Olivera Said She’s ‘Team Lindsay’

Radke and Hubbard broke off their engagement in August 2023, just a few months before they were set to wed in Mexico in November. Entertainment Tonight first broke the news, with sources telling the publication that Radke was the one to call off the engagement. Sources also shared that the breakup was filmed and will probably be included in the next season of “Summer House.”

Olivera, who had a fallout with Hubbard over the speed of her engagement to Radke last season of “Summer House,” has reconciled with Hubbard. She confirmed to Us Weekly on October 19 that although she was previously best friends with both Radke and Hubbard, she was “team Lindsay” after the split and hadn’t spoken to Radke.

