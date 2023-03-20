Lala Kent Reacts to Comments About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star

Lala Kent reacted to comments made about her friend Kristina Kelly on “Vanderpump Rules.”

On the season 10 episode “Divorce Party Crashers,” co-star Charli Burnett met Kelly during a girls’ trip to Lake Havasu, Arizona, with Kent, Katie Maloney, and Raquel Leviss, and she made several sarcastic comments about her both in confessionals and in person. After seeing the episode, Kent was not happy.

In an Instagram story reposted by the @pumprules Instagram account, Kent called out Burnett for talking negatively about Kelly. “By the way, not happy about what Charli said about Kristina,” Kent said. “She met her one time. It was the first time she ever met her. Those are the lines you deliver? That don’t make much sense.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Charli Burnett Made Several Shady Comments About Kristina Kelly After Meeting Her For the First Time

All of the times Charli dragged Kristina Kelly 🤭 #pumprules pic.twitter.com/QlqKE1mUKC — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 16, 2023

Kristina Kelly appeared in the early seasons of “Vanderpump Rules” when she worked as a waitress at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR. She is now the founder of Heartspring, a line of all-natural organic skincare that includes soap, body scrubs, and tinted and flavored lip balms. She returned to “Vanderpump Rules” for season 10.

Burnett, who is one of the only “Vanderpump Rules” stars who still works as a waitress at SUR, was asked about Kelly in a confessional after meeting her for the first time. “All I know about Kristina Kelly is that she used to work for SUR and now she sells lip balm for a living,” Burnett said in the episode.

Later in the episode, Burnett and Leviss announced they were leaving the girls trip early because Leviss didn’t feel comfortable with how she was being treated by the other women. When they said they were going to meet Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles for a guys’ night out, Kelly laughed and said, “That makes sense.”

Burnett snapped back with,” What do you mean that makes sense, Kristina?”

In a confessional, Burnett said, “I’m surprised Kristina Kelly has something to say without Katie’s d*** in her mouth.” She then mocked Kelly and pretended to put lip balm on. Burnett later called Kelly “lip balm girl” and said, “Don’t bring her anywhere with her dry a** hair.”

At the time the scenes were filmed in early August 2022, Burnett was defending Leviss, who had been made fun of by the others earlier in the trip. In light of Leviss and co-star Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal that was unearthed a week before the “Divorce Party Crashers” episode aired, Burnett admitted she may have reacted differently had she known the whole story.

“Oh wow would these convos go differently now,” she tweeted on March 15, 2023. While she added that she won’t apologize for being a loyal friend, she added, “I am only responsible for my words & actions if they ever hurt anyone.”

Kristina Kelly Was Pregnant With Her First Child While Filming “Vanderpump Rules” Last Summer

Kelly subtly reacted to Burnett’s disses by taking to Instagram after the episode aired to share a clip of her putting on lip balm. “Lip balm girl,” she captioned the clip, adding the @heartspring.co IG handle.

In October 2022, the former SURver announced she was expecting her first baby with partner Max Ville after hiding her pregnancy during filming for “Vanderpump Rules.” During a November 2022 appearance on the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, Kelly revealed that she didn’t tell anyone she was pregnant during filming — although red flags may have been up when she only ordered soda water at the bar. She also added that because she was sober she was able to stay out of the drama with the other cast members.

Kelly gave birth to her son, River, on March 15, 2023.

