Fans Demand to See ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

“Vanderpump Rules” fans are speaking out about a glaring omission on the “Watch What Happens Live” guest list.

In the weeks following Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ shocking cheating scandal , most of the show’s cast members have been given a platform to talk on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show. Lisa Vanderpump made an emergency appearance on the “Watch What Happens Live” the week after the scandal broke, and since that time, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and even former co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been invited to the Bravo Clubhouse to talk about the scandal with Cohen.

But one cast member who has been snubbed thus far is Charli Burnett. While she’s a newer cast member on “Vanderpump Rules,” she has been featured in some key scenes with Leviss this season, including one in which she sided with her during a girls’ trip to Lake Havasu well before her affair was discovered.

Fans Want to See Charli Burnett on WWHL

The fact that Burnett’s perspective on Scandoval has yet to be heard on WWHL has rubbed some fans the wrong way. After the WWHL guest list for the week of April 16, 2023, revealed that Scheana Shay and actor Michael Rappaport will be on Cohen’s show following the April 19 episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” fans reacted.

“They give us Rapaport for the 70th time, but they couldn’t put Charli on when she’s literally in the Preview for next week’s episode? Give Charli a chance!” tweeted the Queens of Bravo fan account.

“Let’s reschedule Michael Rapport! The universe needs Charli’s opinion of VPR #PumpRules the community is speaking!!!!! “ another fan agreed.

“What’s it gonna take to get Charli on WWHL for her take on Scandoval?!?!? We already got Jax and Brittany who aren’t even on the show,” another viewer wrote.

“@charlieburnett deserves more screen time & we NEED to hear her takes on #WWHL come on @bravoandy @bravotv GET. IT. TOGETHER,” another wrote.

After another Instagram user stated fans want to see Burnett on WWHL, the SUR waitress replied with a heart emoji.

Burnett has admitted she was snowed by Leviss. In one episode, she defended the pageant queen against Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Kristina Kelly. Burnett later chastised Leviss for kissing Tom Schwartz after his ex-wife Katie Maloney told her it would upset her, but said she would still be her friend. “To be honest, Raquel, I wouldn’t do that to my worst enemy because there’s still a 12-year relationship to respect,” Burnett told Leviss in a season 10 scene. “I’m not gonna not be your friend, I’m gonna tell you ‘Hey, that’s not a cool thing to do.’”

As the season played out, Burnett took to Twitter to admit that had she known about Leviss’ affair, things would have been very different.

“Oh wow, would these convos go differently now,” Burnett tweeted in March 2023. “I hate when people aren’t honest. TBH I feel incredibly silly on some things obvi knowing what I know now.” She did add that she will never apologize for being “a good & honest girls girl.” “Even if I look dumb for believing someone,” she added.

Charli Burnett Held Her Own During the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Reunion

Some commenters noted that Burnett was also excluded from the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion taping. While her reunion status has not been confirmed by Bravo, The Wrap noted that “recurring or guest cast members often appear for some or all of the reunion.” Burnett was listed in the category, along with Kelly, Brock Davies, and Ally Lewber.

But Burnett’s cameo at the virtual season 8 reunion is memorable. She dared to call out then co-star Jax Taylor as an “old man,” a “50-year-old bully,” and “retired.” Taylor warned the Bravo newbie to “know her role.” Burnett was also invited back for the season 9 reunion, where she wore a long black high-slit dress, but by that time Taylor had exited the show.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Relaunch Business