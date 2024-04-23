‘Summer House’ Star Drops Hint She’s No Longer Dating Co-Star

“Summer House” star Ciara Miller dropped a hint that her reality TV romance with West Wilson may be over.

The model inadvertently hinted that she is not dating West during an April 18, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

After Cohen asked Miller, “What about West would make him a great boyfriend?,” she didn’t hesitate to mention one of his annoying habits. “He’s a texter and not a caller,” she said. “He needs to be a caller.”

Cohen then said, “Well that didn’t answer the question. …What would make him a good boyfriend?”

“Uh, sometimes he’s good with detail, his attention to details,” Miller replied.

While Cohen clarified that fans will have to watch Miller and Wilson’s relationship play out on the currently-airing season of “Summer House,” fellow WWHL guest Tyler Cameron (“The Bachelorette”) chimed in to note that things didn’t sound very positive for Wilson.

“I can tell you, I don’t think it’s going to be good,” Cameron cracked. “I don’t know, doesn’t sound great.”

Ciara Miller Met West Wilson’s Parents Last Fall

“Summer House” was filmed in the Hamptons and New York City during the summer of 2023. As the season progressed, Wilson said in a confessional that he and Miller were “more than friends at this point.”

But he still questioned if a relationship would work between them. “She told me she’s never dated anyone younger than 35 or something,” the 28-year-old said, per BravoTV.com. “Not only am I, like, seven years younger than everyone she’s dated, but I also just don’t have a job. It is a little in the back of my head for sure.”

While filming wrapped in late August, sometime last fall Miller traveled to Missouri to meet Wilson’s parents. His dad, Bruce, even posted photos of the meetup to Instagram.

On WWHL, Miller told Cohen she enjoyed meeting the parents. “Honestly I had a great time,” she said. “I mean his parents are amazing. His mom is so freaking smart and beautiful and his dad’s hilarious and he showed me how to ride horses and everything.”

When asked what drew her to Wilson, Miller told Cohen, “I love funny guys! I just like to laugh, have a good time.”

West Wilson Shared What Drew Him to Ciara Miller

Miller was one of the first “Summer House” veterans to welcome Wilson into the group. During his first night in the Hamptons party house, she helped him by cooking dinner. “He was the new guy cooking us all dinner. I felt bad,” she said on Cohen’s late-night show.

During a separate appearance on WWHL, Wilson admitted he was touched by Miller’s kindness to him early on. “She was the first person in the house aside from, I guess, Kyle [Cooke] driving through traffic to like make a gesture that basically welcomed me ….helping me cook. She was the first person to really reach out.”

He also said Miller gave him a gift by making the summer “comfortable” for him as a newcomer to the Bravo reality show. “She was very much like a home base for me to kind of like, you know, talk to go see, snuggle with, feel comfortable, ask questions,” the “Summer House” newcomer said.

