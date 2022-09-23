Bravo Star Explains Why He Has Aged So Much

Andy Cohen called out a Bravo star about how different he looks than he did just a few years ago.

On a September 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen welcomed “Southern Charm” stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll into the Bravo clubhouse.

During a game called “Should Shep Regret It,” Cohen commented on flashback photos of Conover and said he has aged a lot over the past few years.

Andy Cohen Questioned Why Craig Conover Looks So Much Older

Conover celebrated his 33rd birthday in February 2022. During the WWHL game, a baby-faced photo of him flashed onscreen, prompting him to comment, “Yeah, Look at me.” Cohen then got into it.

“I mean, by the way, this brings up something that I’m noticing,” Cohen said. “Because there was a moment where we showed all these flashbacks of you from four years ago…you looked so young four years ago.”

Conover pointed to his facial hair and said, “This changed a lot of stuff.” He then told Cohen it was okay for him to “tell” him what was on his mind.

“You aged a lot in four years,” Cohen replied. “I don’t understand it. Is it the beard? That’s what I wanted to say. Is it the beard?”

Conover explained that his weight and lifestyle have changed a lot in four years.

“Well, and I was 25 lbs lighter back then,” he explained. “Hooked on…I took so much Adderall back then.”

He then rubbed his beard and added, “And I think this started when I was in the Bahamas and the compliments were nice. And I was like, you know what, I will.”

Kroll also noted that the old Craig “had never seen the sunlight” either, adding of his throwback pic, “That was not a good look. Not a good look.”

After Conover asked Cohen if he looks “better now,” the Bravo host teased, “We’ll talk about it.”

Craig Conover Revealed How Adderall Changed His Looks

This is not the first time Conover has talked about his addiction to Adderall. In his memori, “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?,” he revealed that he started taking the drug while in law school in South Carolina and that his usage spiraled out of control. He finally admitted he was addicted to the drug.

“It was maybe the season six reunion [but] I had never talked about it,” Conover told E! News. “And finally, I was just sitting there on stage and I was like, all of the questions that were being asked and all the issues that were being brought up, I mean, the answer was Adderall.”

In an August 2022 interview with People, Conover revealed that he gained weight after quitting Adderall, but recently started going to the gym to get fit.

“Adderall Craig, at my heaviest, was 165 lbs.,” the “Southern Charm” star said. “When I wasn’t addicted to amphetamines, I hit a healthy weight of like, 185 lbs. “

But he admitted that he was still “unhealthy” and began to put on weight because he started to eat a lot of junk food.

“I hit the scale one day and I was 205 pounds,” he said. “I started seeing my face and my neck. … So when I started buying bigger pants, I knew I had to do something to change.”

