‘Southern Charm’ Star Teases Her Wedding Planning Could Be On the Show

Madison LeCroy opened up about her wedding – and what fans may see on a future season of “Southern Charm.”

Ahead of the season 8 premiere of the Bravo reality show, LeCroy answered fan questions and spilled some details on her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Brett Randle.

Less than a year after confirming her split from her “Southern Charm” co-star Austen Kroll, LeCroy got engaged to her Randle. But don’t expect to see the entire cast at her wedding. LeCroy told Us Weekly, “The wedding is going to be super small, so therefore I’m not going to be able to invite the whole cast, unfortunately, but it’s OK.”

According to Us, LeCroy’s engagement party only included one “Southern Charm” co-star, Kathryn Dennis.

Madison LeCroy Hopes Fans Will ‘Tune In’ So Her Wedding Planning Can Be Part of Season 9

Season 8 of “Southern Charm” hasn’t premiered yet, but LeCroy is already looking to a potential Season 9. During an Amazon Live posted on June 1, 2022, LeCroy said she hopes “Southern Charm” gets renewed for another season next year so her wedding planning can make the cut.

“Hopefully everybody stays tuned and we can get another season in, and hopefully then that’s when you’ll see more of the wedding planning things happen,” she said. “You have to promise me you’ll stay tuned and watch.”

She also revealed where she is planning to go for her honeymoon.

“We’re thinking of going to South Africa,” LeCroy said. “Tons of people have recommended and loved it…I think it would be a very nice, luxury trip. And since the connecting flight is in Paris, I suggested we stay there two to three nights.”

LeCroy added that she hopes her mom will be able to come and babysit her 9-year-old son, Hudson, so she can go to both Africa and Paris for her honeymoon.

Madison LeCroy Revealed Why Fans Will See Less of Her on Southern Charm

Fans noticed that LeCroy was not featured in the official cast photos for the upcoming season of “Southern Charm,” and there was speculation that she may have been demoted. But LeCroy set the record straight during her Amazon Live.

“All you guys have to know, I know there was a little bit of confusion, is I’m not going anywhere and I’m in there,” she said. “You have to understand my priorities have changed tremendously than what they were when I was in this mix years prior.”

LeCroy previously told fans that her fiancé won’t appear on “Southern Charm.”

“I hate to say that. But you know, it’s just not his thing,” she told fans on a previous Live, per Reality Blurb. “And not only that, but I want this to work. I think that keeping that private was the best decision that I made. I love him so much, and I hate that if people were mean to him, I would go bats*** crazy. So we’re just going to avoid that and keep our love to ourselves. And not have the input of all the haters on there telling me what to do in my relationship.”

LeCroy also weighed in on a fellow couple who chose to put their relationship on TV. When asked about her co-star Craig Conover and his girlfriend “Sumer House” star Paige DeSorbo during the June 1 Amazon chat, LeCroy admitted she’s a “huge fan” of the New York based fashionista.

“Love Paige, I think she’s adorable,” LeCroy said. “She can do no wrong. I hope Craig is good. I know he loves her. I hope they stay together because I want her around more often.”

READ NEXT: Paige DeSorbo Opens Up About Future With Craig Conover