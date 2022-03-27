Craig Conover Reveals Details of Fallout With Co-Star

The 9th episode of “Summer House” season 6 saw Austen Kroll get heated with several of the show’s stars while in town visiting Lindsay Hubbard for her birthday. In one particularly tense moment, Kroll and Paige DeSorbo yelled at each other after Kroll tried to close a door in DeSorbo’s face.

A bit later, viewers saw DeSorbo call Craig Conover, who she was seeing (the two are now in an exclusive relationship), and fill him in on his “Southern Charm” co-star’s actions.

While “Summer House” fans don’t know the full extent of the fallout of the night due to the episode ending, Conover recently spilled that Kroll’s behavior during that visit caused some big problems between the two and affected their friendship.

Conover Said the 2 'Southern Charm' Stars Didn't Speak for 2 Months Afterward





Conover told Page Six it took him and Kroll “months” to fix their friendship after Kroll’s visit to the Hamptons and his argument with Conover’s now-girlfriend DeSorbo. “Him and I didn’t speak for two months after his visit to that house,” he shared in his interview.

He said that the two ended up working on their friendship in the months that followed and it will play out in the upcoming season of “Southern Charm,” which filmed in the fall of 2021. “And so, ever since then, and you’ll see this on ‘Southern Charm,’ we have to get past that and work through it,” Conover shared.

He said the longtime friends “spent months working on our relationship” to return to a good place, and Kroll and DeSorbo also had to work through their issues for the sake of Conover’s relationship with the New York native. The “Southern Charm” star said the two had to focus on “becoming basically like brother and sister.”

He said it’s been tough watching it unfold after so many months, as “Summer House” filmed in the summer of 2021. “All of that’s been going on for almost eight months now,” Conover spilled. “And so, now for it to all to be thrown out there, it’s tough, you know, but that comes with the territory. It comes with the job.”

Conover Teased the Next Season of ‘Southern Charm’ & ‘Winter House’

Conover said Kroll was worried that what happened on “Summer House” would affect their upcoming “Pillows and Beer” podcast tour. “He’s like, ‘Man, Craig, I hope this doesn’t mess with that,’” Conover told Page Six. “And I was like, ‘Look, it will. Like, it’s a roller coaster being on TV. You did some dumb stuff, but no one’s perfect. Some things are worse than others.’”

However, the “Southern Charm” star said viewers will see that unfold on the upcoming 8th season of the hit Bravo show. “Fortunately with time, everyone can redeem themselves, and I think you guys will see that,” he shared. “Austen — and I will say, to his credit — is in a wonderful place now.”

He also confirmed that Kroll appeared on season 2 of “Winter House,” which reportedly filmed this past winter. “He had a wonderful ‘Winter House,’ and he’s just doing a lot better than he was last summer,” Conover explained. “So, you know, I was like, ‘You just got to give it a couple of weeks.’”

