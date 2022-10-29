Craig Conover Addresses Fight on Winter House

The second episode of “Winter House” season 2 ended after a major argument between Craig Conover and Luke Gulbranson and Conover is addressing his on-screen blowup.

While speaking about the episode with E! News, the “Southern Charm” veteran said, “My message is, a lot of the times, correct, but my delivery has just been awful recently.” Conover has had two episodes of “Winter House” with tensions with co-stars, which came on the heels of a major argument at the season finale of “Southern Charm” season 8.

Conover told the outlet that he has “a lot of conviction” in regard to relationships between men and women and therefore “didn’t agree with what was going on.” Before Conover’s callout of Gulbranson, viewers saw the model get a bit hands-on with Jessica Stocker, who appeared uncomfortable at the physical contact.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Craig Conover Said He Doesn’t ‘Hate’ Luke Gulbranson

Conover clarified that he doesn’t “hate” Gulbranson and said he was simply reacting to what happened at the moment. “Once we dealt with the situation at hand, I think you’ll see how we deal with it after that,” he shared with E! News.

The “Southern Charm” star said like many of the fights between men on the Bravo shows, they can usually move past it soon after. “We can fight it out and it’s nothing personal, it’s just about someone being stupid in the moment,” he said.

Although Conover and Gulbranson might smooth it over in the future, fans were unhappy with Conover’s behavior in the last two episodes and tore into him in various Reddit threads. Some called him “so gross” while others said it was “disgusting.” One person commented, “He’s bossing people around, being sloppy and just making an a** of himself. It’s hard to watch. He has become so self righteous and unlikable.”

The Argument Began When Craig Conover Saw Luke Gulbranson Touching Paige DeSorbo’s Knee & Hair While They Were Talking

The fight began when Gulbranson was giving Stocker a shoulder massage but she didn’t appear to be enjoying it. After he stopped, he started talking to Conover’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, and touched her knee and then her hair. Conover noticed the contact and yelled at Gulbranson to stop touching DeSorbo.

“You touch her again like that, I’m going to throw you through the goddamn window,” Conover yelled. He then pointed to Stocker and screamed at Gulbranson, “If you touch her again… Stop touching girls without them saying they want you to touch them. It’s making everyone here uncomfortable.” He said if Gulbranson were to do it again without Stocker’s consent, he would “throw you through a god damn window,” he repeated.

Gulbranson defended touching DeSorbo, explaining that she’s his friend, but it only made Conover angrier. “You just touched my f****** girlfriend,” he yelled. “Shut the f*** up or I’m going to knock you the f*** out.” Gulbranson retorted that Conover should do it and yelled at him to “quit acting tough.” Gulbranson ended up packing his things and leaving the house.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’