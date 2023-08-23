Craig Conover Shares Paige DeSorbo Relationship Update

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo will be back on our screens after “Southern Charm” season 9 premieres on Bravo on September 14, and fans will see the two explore the next step in their relationship, the trailer showed.

The “Southern Charm” OG star and his “Summer House” girlfriend, who is a guest star on the Charleston-based show, are still going strong today and Conover admitted he feels less pressure to get engaged right away. “A year ago if I was talking to myself, I would’ve thought I was ready and I could easily go to Paige’s parents and be like, ‘Obviously, you’re gonna say yes,’” he revealed on the “It’s Complicated” podcast.

“But then to be a year from there, I honestly feel like I’m a very different person than I was last year,” he continued. “A lot really does happen in a year.” Conover explained that the two are very committed to a future together, but said he’s more aware of the timeline that will follow the engagement, with engagement parties, wedding planning, and more, and shared that they’re not in a rush to enter that stage.

“It’s funny to have the convo, too, and you’re like, ‘Don’t you want this too?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, I do Craig. Like, I want to have a family with you,'” he said. “I just think that girls a lot of times are a little more realistic and more mature than I would’ve ever agreed with.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo Spoke About Their Engagement Timeline During the Latest Season of ‘Summer House’

Play

The 9th season of “Southern Charm” was filmed early in 2023 and the trailer showed that DeSorbo and Conover will be diving back into their conversations about their relationship timelines. In the sneak peek at the season, DeSorbo told the Sewing Down South founder that she wasn’t ready to plan a wedding. “Why would we date if we’re not gonna take the next step?” he asked her.

During the 7th season of “Summer House,” the two had an emotional conversation in which DeSorbo admitted that she wasn’t ready to move her life to Charleston. She said she couldn’t imagine getting engaged with Conover and not living in the same city, but told him she couldn’t leave her mother in New York and wanted to keep focusing on her career.

However, the two appeared to reach common ground as she reassured him that she still wanted to progress in their relationship and wanted to be with him.

Paige DeSorbo Revealed at the ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Reunion That the Couple Was Happy But Had to Find the Right Balance

Play

The last we heard from the couple was at the “Summer House” season 7 reunion, which was filmed in April 2023. Conover wasn’t present but DeSorbo was and she reassured fans that the couple was very happy but admitted that growing up and getting older was a “scary” feeling.

She said they were still figuring out the balance of their relationship given that her home base is New York City and his is Charleston. She explained that she knows Conover wouldn’t be happy living in New York all the time, while she knew that they’d want to eventually raise a family in the suburbs.

However, Conover revealed on the “It’s Complicated” podcast that they don’t actually have a long-distance relationship and are almost always together, simply splitting their time between the cities.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’