Daisy Kelliher Reveals What Really ‘Stalled’ Her Relationship With Colin MacRae

Daisy Kelliher spilled on her budding romance with Colin MacRae that’s currently unfolding on “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4, though it’s certainly not smooth sailing for the two co-stars.

Kelliher said her hookup with MacRae during the 4th season seemed inevitable but that her kiss with Alex Propson in the hot tub at the start of the season ended up affecting the dynamic between her and MacRae. “I think he was really thrown by that,” she told People, “and really, that kiss meant nothing to me.”

“I think it stopped Colin from making a move on me earlier, which I was really surprised by,” the longtime chief stew shared. “It was like a drunken Truth or Dare make-out. I really didn’t think much of it. And so I think that stalled mine and Colin’s relationship quite a bit. That kind of set the tone and made for a turbulent relationship.”

Kelliher revealed that her hookup with MacRae felt “different” than when she’d kissed Gary King the season prior. “It wasn’t going to go anywhere,” she said of her hookup with King. “With Colin it was different. When I did, I was like, I don’t know, maybe there is something there. Maybe there is a future there.” She said they both had a strong friendship from the show and that she thought the two “might have something more.”

Daisy Kelliher Said She & Colin MacRae Both Knew They Were Going to Hookup Heading Into the Season

Kelliher said she felt that she and MacRae had a lot of chemistry and both felt like they were interested in each other going into season 4.

She described the first night that they got together, with viewers seeing the two kissing and cuddling after a night out, telling People, “I think Colin kind of made more of the first move. He knew I was going to be receptive.”

“We both knew it was going to happen,” she added. “I think the two of us kind of leaned into it.”

Daisy Kelliher Said Colin MacRae Has a Lot to Answer for at the Reunion & Unfollowed Him on Social Media

Viewers will have to wait and see how things develop for the two as the back-to-back episodes that aired on June 12 saw them face a speedbump. King ended up revealing on camera that he and Kelliher did more than kiss in the past, and the chief stew then confessed the information to MacRae, who was thrown by it.

MacRae ended up storming out of Kelliher’s room, where he’d been planning to spend the night, as Kelliher asked him not to go. He appeared angry and hurt by the news that she and King had slept together twice and hadn’t told him, and pointed out that King had assured him nothing had happened.

Kelliher indicated that she and MacRae may not be in a good place currently as she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” back on June 5 and said the engineer was the cast member with the most to answer to at the reunion. She also confirmed that she unfollowed him on social media because the situation was “complicated.”

