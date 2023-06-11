Daisy Kelliher Gives Update on Relationship With Colin MacRae

Fans of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” were quick to notice that Daisy Kelliher unfollowed Colin MacRae on Instagram but as the two are currently seen hooking up in season 4 of the hit Bravo show, Andy Cohen questioned the chief stew about the move.

Cohen asked Kelliher about unfollowing the chief engineer during the June 5 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and Kelliher played coy with her answer, telling the audience, “I am going to leave it to the reunion. The reunion is coming up.” Cohen pointed out that Kelliher had said in another segment on WWHL that MacRae was the cast member with the most to answer to at the reunion and Kelliher reiterated, “I feel like he does.”

Despite that criticism, Kelliher said she has “a lot of love for Colin.” However, she shared that “things are complicated, and I don’t need complications on my social media.”

Daisy Kelliher Said She Got 2 Different Stories From Gary King & Colin MacRae

Kelliher has said that she was confused by the love triangle between herself, Gary King and MacRae, as she said MacRae had reassured her that King wasn’t bothered by the two hooking up. “Colin said to me several times Gary’s absolutely fine with us, he’s okay with us, and so I was really confused when Gary came to me and said he wasn’t okay with us,” she explained, in reference to her past hookup with King.

“My take on that conversation was he was quite clearly not okay with it,” Kelliher continued, according to Monsters and Critics. “He was very uncomfortable. He clearly wasn’t going to be like, ‘No, Daisy’s mine. Don’t go near her.’ So, I was a little annoyed at Colin for, I think Colin misrepresented more.”

Kelliher criticized MacRae on a few different occasions during WWHL, indicating in one segment that she disagreed that MacRae was a better match for her than King and also disagreed that he was the MVP of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4.

The Midseason Trailer Showed That Daisy Kelliher Will Get Involved Even More in the Love Triangle

Kelliher appeared friendly with MacRae after filming wrapped, with the chief engineer posting several photos with his co-star, including one post showing the two of them during his birthday weekend and another of them spending time together at a boat show.

However, Kelliher shared in a Q&A on her Instagram Story recently that “The boys messed with my head” during the season, Bravo TV reported on June 1. The midseason trailer, which was released on June 5, showed that the love triangle between King, Kelliher and MacRae will only get messier.

In one clip, Kelliher told King, “You f****** could have had me a million times over and you didn’t want me,” as the clip showed Kelliher and MacRae kissing on several occasions. “Now that you can’t have me, now you f****** want me,” Kelliher added. King then dropped a bomb as he told Kelliher that the two actually slept together and it was “amazing,” while the chief stew told him to “shut the f*** up.” MacRae then appeared to question Kelliher about her past with King.

The trailer ended with clips of MacRae appearing confused as King was seen in Kelliher’s bed, and the chief stew exclaiming that she wanted both men out of her head.

