‘Below Deck’ Star Accuses Gary King of ‘Tactical Move’

The back-to-back episodes of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4 which aired on June 12, 2023, showed Gary King dropping the bombshell that he and Daisy Kelliher had slept together in the past.

As Kelliher was in the early stages of building a possible relationship with King’s good friend, chief engineer Colin MacRae, the bombshell had a big impact on the cast. Kelliher accused King of purposefully dropping that information to cause issues between her and MacRae and that it “wasn’t right,” she told People.

She said the cast members had been drinking all day and King made a “tactical move” by revealing the information then and there. “He knew exactly what he was doing,” she continued. “He knew what sort of damage he was causing by saying that.”

Daisy Kelliher Said She Was Eventually Planning on Telling Colin MacRae & Didn’t Intend to Hurt Him

Kelliher acknowledged that her decision not to share the extent of her hookup with King was a mistake, telling People, “In hindsight, it was stupid of me, and I should have taken control of the situation.”

Viewers saw MacRae telling Kelliher that she should have told him about sleeping with King before they hooked up but Kelliher told the publication that she didn’t agree. She said MacRae wasn’t “owed that information.” She admitted that she would have told him eventually if their relationship got more serious but at that time, they’d only kissed a few times and “didn’t think he needed to know.” She added, “I didn’t like that Colin felt like he was entitled to that information.”

Kelliher also clarified that she “definitely didn’t want to hurt Colin or make things more complicated” by withholding the information but said she didn’t realize it would become such an issue. “Especially because, when Gary and I slept together, Colin had a girlfriend… We’re not 15 anymore. I just didn’t think it was Colin’s business. But he didn’t take it well.”

The Bombshell Was Dropped in the 10th Episode of BDSY Season 4 After a Day of Drinking

The bombshell was dropped in the middle of the 10th episode of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” season 4 when the cast was on a day off. After a day of drinking, in which King had been very flirtatious toward Kelliher in front of the cast despite her budding relationship with MacRae, King pulled Kelliher aside to chat.

Kelliher told King that he never changed his behavior and had continued to pursue other women, then accused him of only wanting her now that she was with someone else. King told Kelliher that when they slept together it had been “amazing” and Kelliher became angry that he broke his word about keeping it private.

The episode ended with Kelliher letting MacRae know about the hookup with King when they were in her bunk bed together that night. MacRae was stunned and angry at the news, telling Kelliher, “You f***** him twice, you don’t have a f****** leg to stand on right now. This is f****** bulls***. I feel f******, like, stupid.” He told the chief stew he wanted to leave her room and sleep alone in his bed that night as Kelliher begged him not to leave.

