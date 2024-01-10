Danielle Olivera Says Carl Radke Said ‘Sweet Things’ Following Her Recent Loss

“Summer House” personality Danielle Olivera gave an update on where she stands with her castmate Carl Radke.

While recording the December 26, 2023 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Olivera seemed to reference that she has publicly criticized Radke after he broke up with her close friend, Lindsay Hubbard, two months before their November 2023 wedding. She shared that despite her issues with Radke, he gave her words of kindness following their friend’s passing.

“One of my good friends recently passed away. And they were friends, as well, and he knew him. So, [Radke] reached out, he said really sweet things. So it’s really hard to, in that moment, still hate the guy,” said Olivera.

She clarified that she still does not “agree with” how Radke handled his breakup with Hubbard.

Olivera shared similar comments about her relationship with Radke in a December 2023 interview with “Gabbing with Gib.” She stated she appreciated that Radke reached out after her “good friend” passed away.

“Carl was really nice to me. So I can’t really hate on the guy too much. He does have a heart. And he was my friend for a number of years,” continued Olivera.

She also noted that Hubbard stated Radke blindsided her by breaking up with her while being filmed for “Summer House” season 8. Olivera said while she believes Hubbard’s account, she also does not “want to believe that [Radke] is that guy that would hurt someone so intentionally.”

Lindsay Hubbard Stated That She Was Surprised by Her Breakup

During an appearance on the November 18, 2023 episode of “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Hubbard stated Radke did not indicate that he wanted to break off their engagement before their on-camera split.

“It was like the ultimate blindsiding of the year, for me at least. There was no indication that he was having second thoughts or was unhappy,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard stated that after their breakup, she evaluated her relationship with Radke. According to the Hubb House Public Relations founder, she had been “overlooking” certain aspects of Radke’s personality.

“I was just so in love with him,” explained Hubbard.

She also clarified that she does not believe Radke strayed outside of their relationship.

“I don’t think there was any big moment. I just think that he doesn’t fully understand commitment. And what it takes,” said Hubbard.

Carl Radke Spoke About His Break Up With Lindsay Hubbard in November 2023

While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2023, Radke stated that Hubbard was aware they had relationship issues before he initiated their break up. He said they started filming “Summer House” season 8 during the summer of 2023 “in conflict.”

“I think people are going to pick up on some of these ruptures that were happening before the summer. And I think it just shows the gravity of the situation,” said Radke.

The “Summer House” personality went on to say that he had difficulty “calling off [his] wedding,” deeming it “one of the hardest things you ever would have to do.”

“I did not walk in that room saying ‘I’m done here.’ I walked in because I felt like I needed to share, in this moment, ‘I don’t know if this feels right,'” continued Radke.

He also denied Hubbard’s assertion that he “call[ed] producers up” to film their breakup.

“I do not make those decisions,” said Radke.

The upcoming 8th season of “Summer House” does not have a release date.