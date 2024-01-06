Danielle Olivera Shares New Details About Her Fast Romance With Joe Bradley

Danielle Olivera opened up about her relationship with her new boyfriend, Joe Bradley. The “Summer House” veteran started dating the “Southern Hospitality” star after meeting him at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

In an interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Olivera said she is “leaning all in” to her new relationship.

“I’m just like in this place where I don’t care,” she told host Amanda Hirsch in December 2023. “I’m just leaning all the way in. Yeah. I’m just like going for it. Because like I’m a year out from like my last relationship. I feel like I’m ready. I’m not just looking for casual stuff.”

Olivera confirmed that Bradley is “a relationship guy.” “So, like for both of us, like the timing is pretty perfect,” she said.

Danielle Olivera Checked In With Joe Bradley’s Boss Leva Bonaparte

Olivera, 35, told Hirsch she had “instantaneous chemistry” with Bradley, 27. He said the same, telling People magazine, “Before we even talked, we were making eye contact from across the room and you could tell there was some tension there. We were drawn to each other.”

Still, after their BravoCon hookup, Olivera did some research with her “Summer House” bestie Lindsay Hubbard. Bradley works as VIP manager at Leva Bonaparte’s Republic bar in Charleston, South Carolina, so the duo hit her up.

“So we get back from BravoCon and obviously Lindsay and I do our download and I’m talking about Joe,” Olivera said. “And so she immediately texts Leva [Bonaparte] just to like, make sure, okay, is this guy cool? Like, do we like him? And Leva had nothing but amazing things to say. So that was like another reason I was just like, okay, I do like this guy. And I saw [Leva] last night and she ships it. “

Danielle Olivera Admitted She Moves Too Fast in Her Relationships

On “Summer House,” Olivera famously called out Hubbard for her fast-paced relationship with her now former fiancé, Carl Radke. But she admitted that she is the same way in relationships. Of her ex, Robert Sieber, she admitted to Hirsch, “I moved in with Robert three months after we met. And what’s going on with Joe? Like, that’s moving pretty quickly as well. I’m not a hypocrite. …I just know what it’s like to go too fast.”

Bradley told People that his relationship with Olivera was outed 10 days in when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and he was in the audience.

“I thought she would want to keep me kind of low-key, because it’s very soon, but WWHL kind of gave us a hard lunch,” he said. “There’s no turning back now. And that’s okay, because I move fast, once I know I like someone.”

“The older I get, the more I want something real. And I fall in love easily, which on the surface might make me look like a player, but I’m really not like that. I really just, I love connecting with people. And nothing against some of the other guys in Charleston, but I don’t really want to be in my mid-thirties and still be doing this lifestyle of taking a different girl home every weekend. I’ve kind of been there, done that. I’m over it.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Makes Prediction About BravoCon