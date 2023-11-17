Erika Jayne Says She Was Asked to Return to Broadway

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne made her Broadway debut in January 2020. The Bravo star led the cast of the musical “Chicago” as Roxie Hart for about two months before having to cut her run short as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, at the end of her run as Roxie, Jayne shared a post reflecting on her time on the Broadway stage, writing, “Well this is not the way I wanted to say goodbye to Roxie and my Chicago family but I have no choice. THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart to everyone that came to the shows . I leave NYC feeling like my mission is incomplete but I will treasure this time always. Erika ❤️.”

Now, in a November 15 Instagram Live, Jayne revealed that she has been offered a chance to return to the Great White Way. Hear what Jayne had to say below.

Erika Jayne Was Asked to Return to Broadway

During the live, Jayne’s friend and creative partner Mikey Minden asked her a fan question, “Would you ever do Broadway again?” to which Jayne responded, “Yes I would do Broadway again. I really would, and they asked, but I’m busy with something else. But yes I would love to go back.”

One of Jayne’s biggest commitments that is keeping her away from Broadway is her Las Vegas residency, “Bet it All on Blonde”. Jayne began performances in August 2023 and only has four dates remaining in December. The show has been playing at the House of Blues in Las Vegas and has been attended by some of Jayne’s closest friends from RHOBH, including Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna.

Jayne went on in her live to talk about what it would be like if she were to return to Broadway. “There’s this funny thing where life imitates art, but sometimes art imitates life. When I was doing Roxie, my life was falling apart, which not a lot of people know,” Jayne shared, “And then March 2020 came and the whole world shut down, and then my life continued to fall apart, in many parallels [to] the way Roxie did. So if I went back and played Roxie now, there’d be so much more understanding. It would be a different Roxie but for a lot of different reasons.”

Jayne isn’t the only RHOBH star to portray Roxie onstage, as Rinna filled the role in 2007 prior to her time on “The Real Housewives”. Rinna performed alongside her husband Harry Hamlin, who played Hart’s sweet-talking lawyer Billy Flynn.

Sutton Stracke Threw Shade at Erika Jayne’s Residency

Although some of Jayne’s RHOBH castmates were supportive of her Las Vegas endeavors, not all of them were keen on seeing her new show. In a September 2023 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Sutton Stracke revealed she would be skipping residency as she was too “busy” with other commitments.

She also took a chance to poke fun at Jayne’s show for having low ticket prices, saying to the podcast audience, “Would everyone like to go to the Erika Jayne concert? Because I think I can swing it.”

READ NEXT: Fans Cracking Up as Dorit Kemsley’s Children Critique Her Fashions