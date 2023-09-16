Sutton Stracke Reveals Why She’s Skipping Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas Show

Sutton Stracke may have the money, but she doesn’t have the time, to see Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas residency, “Bet it all on Blonde.”

In a September 2023 interview, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed that she won’t be attending her co-star’s glitzy Vegas show, which runs through early December.

“I’m very busy this fall. I’m busy!” Stracke told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” in September when asked if she’ll be attending “Bet It All on Blonde.”

“Bet It All on the Blonde” kicked off at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay on August 25, 2023, and runs through Dec. 2, per Billboard.

Sutton Stracke Poked Fun at the Discounted Prices For Erika Jayne’s Show

During her chat with Page Six, Stracke also addressed reports of bargain basement ticket prices for Erika’s show. While Ticketmaster has been selling tickets for $69, resale outlets such as StubHub have listed some tickets as low as $7 each, according to Reality Tea.

One Reddit user claimed to see tickets go as low as $1, which prompted comments that poked fun at Erika’s song lyrics.

“It’s not expensive to see meee e e e e,” one Redditor wrote. “How many bucks do I give? Just one!” another chimed in.

After one fan at the Page Six event asked Stracke about the cheap seats for “Bet It All on Blonde,” she offered to buy tickets for everyone in the house.

“Would everyone like to go to the Erika Jayne concert? Because I think I can swing it,” the Sutton Concept owner cracked.

Stracke’s sarcastic comments come amid her ongoing rocky relationship with ”The Pretty Mess” singer. While the two butted heads throughout seasons 11 and 12 of RHOBH, Stracke has claimed they’ve agreed to disagree going forward.

“I think we got tired. I think we got tired of fighting. I think we just got worn out,” Stracke told “Access Hollywood” of her relationship with Erika in early 2023. “You know, we’re both Southern, and we just were like… ‘Can we just please stop?’”

Stracke also spoke out about the relationship in an interview with Us Weekly in July 2023, telling the outlet that she has a “strange bond” with Erika. “It’s kind of a love-hate relationship,” she said. “Because at the end of the day, I like her. We fight but then I like her. …This season, we did not really fight that much,” Stracke added.

Other RHOBH Stars Showed Their Support For Erika Jayne

While Stracke is staying away from “Bet It All on Blonde,” several of the other RHOBH cast members have shown their support to Erika Jayne – and some have even taken the stage with her. On September 1, RHOBH stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and former co-star Lisa Rinna attended the Las Vegas residency, and were introduced onstage as her “BFFs.”

In a racy segment, the three women received lap dances from some of Erika’s shirtless male dancers. Richards also posted an Instagram photo of the trio hanging out backstage with the “Bet it All on Blonde” star before the show.

In addition to Stracke, RHOBH co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff have not yet been spotted at “Bet it All on Blonde” as of this writing.

