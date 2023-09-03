Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley & Lisa Rinna Take the Stage at Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas Show: PHOTOS

Erika Jayne received major support at her Las Vegas residency, and it wasn’t just from fans.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ” star was joined by three of her co-stars – past and present – onstage at her “Bet It All on the Blonde” show at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay on September 1, 2023.

Erika Jayne’s show kicked off on August 25 at the Las Vegas venue and runs through Dec. 2, per Billboard. But Bravo fans got an extra treat at her recent show when her co-stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna took the stage too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne’s RHOBH C0-Stars Interacted With Male Dancers During a ‘Bet It All on the Blonde’ Routine

On September 1, 2023, Kyle Richards posted an Instagram photo that showed her backstage with Erika, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna. Erika was dressed in a fringed red costume as she posed alongside her co-stars.

“We bet on this blonde all day long We love you @theprettymess So proud of you ❤️ #betitallonblonde,” Richards captioned the photo.

Rinna shared the same photo with the caption: “We’ve been betting it all on blonde since 2015 💋.”

Kemsley also posted a photo of her, Richards, and Rinna and teased, “And then this happened.” She then shared a snippet from the trio’s cameo on stage.

In one video, the three women were introduced as they walked on stage. “Erika’s BFFs in the motherf****** house,” an announcer said.

The women then sat on chairs as buff male dancers performed lap dances for them.

Fans reacted to the return of the “Fox Force Four,” which is a spin on the friend group’s nickname “Fox Force Five.”

“Core 4 ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌 😍😍😍,” commented former co-star Diana Jenkins.

The missing fifth member of the RHOBH clique is former co-star Teddi Mellencamp, who attended the show the previous week with her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast co-host Tamra Judge.

The Reunion Was a Long Time Coming

The partial reunion of the Fox Force Five was especially surprising because Rinna hasn’t been part of the group since January 2023, when she announced her departure from RHOBH after eight seasons. The upcoming 13th season was the first without her since 2015.

In an April 2023 interview on “The Talk,” Rinna admitted that she missed being with her friends and was experiencing FOMO as they filmed without her.

More recently, in August 2023, Erika Jayne told Today that she was still “friendly” with her girls from the Fox Force Five, but that they hadn’t been able to see each other in a while.

She also defended the group’s cliquey behavior when they were all on RHOBH together.

“I just want to say something about the “Fox Force Five,” she said. “We lost people (on the cast). We had to make a show out of five people, that was it. When you lose key players, it’s difficult. Never forget, this is entertainment, so we’re looking toward each other, and that’s how we became tight because we had to pull it off.”

“I think that (fans) think we were being mean girls and shoving everybody else out,” the RHOBH star added. “The truth is we had to come together … We’ve gotten a very bad rap about that, and that’s not true.”

