Fraser Olender Comments on Captain Sandy Yawn ‘Hating’ Him on ‘Below Deck’

Fraser Olender has had a difficult first half of the season on “Below Deck” including working as a chief stew on a larger-than-usual yacht, going down a stew, and dealing with a change in management.

Captain Lee Rosbach and Olender already had experience working together in season 9 of the Bravo show but Rosbach had to be temporarily replaced by Captain Sandy Yawn and Olender hasn’t had the smoothest start with the temporary captain. The tense moments between Olender and Yawn haven’t gone unnoticed by fans and the chief stew took to his Twitter replies and likes to hint at his thoughts on Captain Sandy.

One person commented on Twitter, “Maybe I’m taking things too personally but I really think Captain Sandy might hate @FraserOlender #BelowDeck.” Olender replied that he agreed with the fan’s take, writing, “No you’re spot on, wait until next episode.” He then added that he was really appreciative of the support from the show’s fans.

Olender also appeared to make some of his feelings about Captain Sandy known through his likes on Twitter, including one liked comment that said Captain Sandy seemed “too unnecessarily harsh” toward Olender and that they preferred Rosbach’s management style over Yawn’s.

Another liked comment said Yawn “likes a** kissers” and another shaded Yawn as a leader. Olender also liked someone who said Yawn was treating him poorly.

The Mid-Season Trailer Showed a Lot of Tense Moments Between Captain Sandy Yawn & Fraser Olender

The mid-season trailer previewed a lot of drama between Yawn and Olender, including a clip of the captain telling the chief stew, “I mean there’s three of you and the deck crew is busting their a** like taking all the garbage out constantly.” She got annoyed at Olender and told him it wasn’t the time to argue as he replied to Captain Sandy that he wanted to defend his team. “Stop talking,” Yawn snapped back.

Another conversation showed chef Rachel Hargrove explaining that she was seeing Olender get “offended” but it was just “her style.” There will also be a conversation in the bridge between the two cast members with Yawn telling Olender, “I know you feel nice and secure here but when you create a cancer on the boat… The fish stinks at the head and right now you’re that head.

Fraser Olender Recently Addressed the Differences Between Captain Lee Rosbach & Captain Sandy Yawn

Olender addressed the differences in management styles between Yawn and Rosbach earlier this season and said the two captains were very different.

He explained to Us Weekly that it was also tough because he knew how Captain Lee worked and what he liked to see on his boat. Olender said that after a successful 9th season, Rosbach trusted him and gave him freedom and flexibility to run things as a chief stew.

Despite that, Olender shared in the interview that working with Captain Sandy allowed him to learn some things about himself. He teased that viewers will see him learn those lessons by the end of the season.

