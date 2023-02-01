Below Deck Star Was ‘Really Scared’ by Captain Sandy Yawn’s Criticism

Fraser Olender stepped into the role of chief stew for the 10th season of “Below Deck” after first appearing on the show as a second stew in season 9, and he’s had a lot on his plate so far in the season.

Olender has had to deal with some major conflicts between two of his stews, Camille Lamb and Alissa Humber, as well as a change in leadership after Captain Lee Rosbach was temporarily replaced by Captain Sandy Yawn. While discussing the season, Olender brought up a surprising moment in the show that saw him get reprimanded by Yawn. The crew was on charter and Yawn was discussing Lamb and Humber’s verbal altercation in the crew mess.

After Olender suggested Lamb not discuss it until afterward, Yawn sternly told him not to tell her what to do. “I don’t regret saying that and I wasn’t telling Captain [Sandy] what to do, don’t get me wrong,” Olender clarified on Betches’ “Mention It All” podcast. “I was just saying ‘maybe we can do this afterwards’ and I don’t think that’s a problem. And yes, I was taken off guard and I was really scared.”

He clarified that his advice had been simply to keep working and discuss everything after the charter when the guests were gone. “The rule is to prioritize on guest experience,” he said. “It wasn’t the time to deal with it then, but it is what it is.”

Fraser Olender Said the Change in Captains Was ‘A Lot’ & the 2 Are Very Different

Olender discussed that portion of the season and shared with Betches’ “Mention It All” podcast that it was “really difficult” to go through the changes in captaincy at the same time as the problems he had with his stews.

“Not only are they very different in how they run a boat but I’ve also worked with one for a good amount of time, who trusts me and can let me do my thing, and one who doesn’t know a thing about me and who kind of wants to oversee everything I do,” he shared about the differences between the two captains. “I did the best I could but it was a lot.”

Olender also addressed why he didn’t do something about Lamb’s behavior earlier and he explained that it was because he wasn’t her boss until Captain Sandy decided to make Lamb exclusively a stewardess instead of a deck/stew.

Fraser Olender Said He Didn’t Have Any Regrets About How Camille Lamb’s Firing Was Handled From His Perspective

Olender also told listeners of the “Mention It All” podcast that he didn’t see a lot of Lamb’s behavior until watching the show, explaining that she “acted like an angel when she was around me.”

“I did what I had to do when I was able to do it,” he added. “I was not her boss until this last episode, so I couldn’t do anything, I couldn’t make any executive decisions until now. This is the only thing I could do. We were experiencing issues before Captain Lee even left, but it wasn’t enough to fire and again, she was shared between deck and interior.”

That said, Olender clarified that he loves Lamb and the two have a really good relationship even after the season. He said “Below Deck” didn’t share a lot of the hilarious moments they shared together and that the two “got along like a house on fire.”

“I have no bad feelings towards her whatsoever, she was a terrible stew for me,” he added. “She had a really bad attitude, I say that to her face. It’s very difficult to say otherwise.” Despite that, Olender said he was hopeful she would learn from the experience and said he was very supportive of the former “Below Deck” star.

