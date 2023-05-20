RHOBH Star Says Her Son Was ‘Used’ for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scandal Storyline

Garcelle Beauvais is not thrilled with how her son, Oliver Saunders, was portrayed in his cameos on “Vanderpump Rules.”

The eldest son of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was part of a dating storyline with Raquel Leviss on the Bravo reality show before she became embroiled in a shocking cheating scandal with her friend Ariana Madix’s live-in boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

At the time Saunders filmed the scenes, he stated he was separated from his wife, Samantha. But the episodes played out to look as though he was still with his wife, much to the dismay of his mom.

In May 2023, Beauvais told People that her son doesn’t always make the best decisions, but she added, “He was definitely separated at the time.”

Beauvais also revealed that while she couldn’t bring herself to watch the “Vanderpump Rules” episodes, the storyline that insinuated her son was still married while pursuing Leviss hurt her “heart.” “I didn’t watch the episode because I didn’t want to. But my friends were like… they were mad for me, and they were like, ‘We felt like Oliver was used,’” she said.

Beauvais did give credit to her friend Lisa Vanderpump for defending her son and repeatedly stating that he was separated from his wife.

Oliver Saunders Holds No Hard Feelings Against Raquel Leviss

In earlier episodes of “Vanderpump Rules,” Saunders pursued Leviss after meeting her at the Las Vegas bar, Vanderpump Paris, where he is employed. He told her that he was the father of a toddler son and was separated from his wife. After kissing Saunders at a nightclub, Leviss revealed that she was told that he was married and cheating on his wife with multiple women, but Saunders insisted that he was separated.

In October 2022, Leviss told Page Six that Saunders “misled” her. “I would like to clarify that I did not know Oliver had a wife. He misled me,” she said at the time. She added that she found out he still had a wife as she got ready to go on a date with him. She ultimately confronted him on camera.

During a March 2023 appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast , Saunders described Leviss as a “sweetheart” – even after her own cheating scandal broke. He did add that he only had a few encounters with her and didn’t know her well.

“Me and Raquel went out to dinner in Beverly Hills,” he said. “So, we spoke a little bit after that. …But we haven’t stayed in touch. No.”

Garcelle Beauvais Previously Said She Was Glad the “Vanderpump Rules” Cheating Scandal Became Bigger Than Her Son

Beauvais previously teased that he did watch one of the “Vanderpump Rules” episodes her son was in, but that she had to wait a few days until after it aired—and by then she’d already gotten feedback on it.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told Entertainment Tonight that no one ever wants to see their child “make out” and that she was so mortified that she watched the episode while half-covering her eyes with her fingers. “I couldn’t take it,” she said.

Beauvais added that when the Scandoval situation happened, she was glad to have the spotlight taken off of her son. “When it became bigger than what Oliver did, I was like, ‘Whew. Thank God. It’s not about just him,’” she said.

READ NEXT: Inside Tom Sandoval’s Unusual Living Situation With Ariana Madix