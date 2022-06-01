Below Deck’s Captain Glenn Speaks Out on Co-Star: ‘He Should Do More’

One of the major dramas in the “Below Deck” franchise came after the second season of the spinoff “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” when Dani Soares revealed she was pregnant with Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux’s child after their boatmance that season.

After the season filmed, Soares announced her pregnancy but the subsequent months were filled with drama as Cerza-Lanaux said he wasn’t sure that he was the father and wanted a paternity test. Soares’ daughter Lilly was born in late May 2021 but it wasn’t until several months later, in January 2022, that Cerza-Lanaux shared on Instagram that Lilly was, in fact, his daughter. Despite that, Soares hinted that Cerza-Lanaux was not pulling his weight financially or otherwise.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Captain Glenn Shephard shared an update on the situation between the two. “I know that [Jean-Luc] has some involvement now with [his and Dani’s] baby,” he told the publication on May 16. “I heard that he’s setting up a college fund and that he talks to her regularly on zoom because they’re far apart. [Dani is] in Australia and his boat is in the states. He has to keep working obviously and I don’t think he can go to Australia and start a job.”

However, Shephard shared that his information is mostly second-hand, explaining, “I was asking someone what’s his involvement because it’s been a while. Personally, I think he should do more. But I don’t know all the details. I’m not that close with them so I can’t really speak to it.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Other Below Deck Stars Have Slammed Cerza-Lanaux for His Reaction to the News of Soares’ Pregnancy

Shephard isn’t the first “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” star to speak on the drama between Soares and Cerza-Lanaux, as the other returning stars from the show’s second season addressed it ahead of the season 3 premiere. Daisy Kelliher said she thought Cerza-Lanaux’s Instagram announcement about being the father “wasn’t an appropriate post,” according to E! News.

She said it shouldn’t have been openly discussed on social media, especially for the sake of baby Lilly. “It’s not really any of my business, but I think the post could have been more about Lilly and Dani and maybe a bit less about Jean-Luc,” she shared. She said she’s good friends with Soares and speaks with her as often as possible. Gary King added:

Dani doesn’t need him to come out on Instagram telling everybody that he’s a father… She’s a single parent living in Australia by herself, she needs support from Jean-Luc. It’s all good in saying stuff on social media but words are completely different to actions and if his actions spoke louder than his words, then it would be different, but they at the moment they’re not.

Engineer Colin MacRae said he and Soares “talk all the time” and the former second stewardess sends him a lot of photos and videos of the baby, adding that he’s “super happy” for his former co-star.

Shephard Shared His Thoughts on Boat Romances in Light of That Drama

Shephard also shared with Us Weekly his thoughts about boatmances following the first-ever “Below Deck” baby who was born from the “Sailing Yacht” boatmance. “It’s hard to manage because some boats don’t want to have anything to do with romance at all,” he told the publication. “I don’t think that’s realistic because it’s gonna go on anyway. They’re gonna hide it and stuff like that.” He added:

As long as they’re discreet, especially [in front of] the guests and in front of the crew, then great. But we don’t want any couples to bring their fights and issues into the crew mess because that really disturbs the vibe on the boat. As long as they deal with that correctly, then I’m kind of hands off until it gets out of hand.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother