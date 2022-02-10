Below Deck Star Asks for Help

Dani Soares, star of the second season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht,” has recently posted a plea for help on Instagram. The new mom and former second stewardess revealed that she was trying to fly her mother to Australia, where she now lives, to help with childcare but was running into some difficulties finding an affordable flight.

After the second season of “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” wrapped in 2021, Soares moved to Sydney, Australia, telling Bravo Insider, “Honestly, this is such an amazing country, and I’m so, so happy that I’m lucky enough to live here now.” The stewardess, who is originally from Brazil, welcomed her first child, daughter Lilly, on May 27, 2021.

According to the publication, Soares left yachting behind after the season wrapped and she began working as a beauty therapist while studying to become a nurse. She enrolled in school earlier in 2021, telling Bravo Insider, “I just want to do something that I can be like, I’m actually helping, I’m actually changing people’s lives, you know? And I was like, this is the time now, I’ll just go for it.”

Soares Posted a Call for Help on Instagram, Telling Her Followers She Needs Help to Get Her Mother to Australia

Soares took to Instagram in early February to ask her followers for help, writing in her Stories, “I find it quite difficult asking for help but at the same time I’m so lucky to have this community here and I need help now.” She said her mother had received her visa to come and visit her in Australia: “I can’t wait for her to be here and help me take care of Lilly for a little while and give me a little break.”

Soares explained that one of her friends owns a travel agency and was supposed to help her get a cheap flight for her mother to come, but that the plan fell through. “I can’t afford the tickets for my mum to come next month now as it is so soon but I literally need her here asap,” she wrote. She clarified that she wasn’t looking for money but needed help getting discounted tickets:

All I’m asking is if you have an agency and can [offer] me a discounted ticket or offer a payment plan I will be forever grateful. Please DM. There are so many people out there who need more help than me and I’m not asking for anyone’s money but I seriously need my mommy.

Soares Gave Birth to Lilly in May 2021 & Her Castmate Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux Announced That He Was the Father After Taking a DNA Test

Soares’s first child, her daughter Lilly, was born in late May 2021. She told her “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” castmate Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux that he was the father but he explained on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that he wanted to do a paternity test to find out for sure.

On January 22, Cerza-Lanaux revealed that the “DNA test” showed that Lilly is in fact his daughter. “Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability; given Dani is a full time mother and worker, and I being gone for extended periods of time not knowing when I will step back on land,” the deckhand wrote.

