Heather Gay Comments On Her Company’s Lawsuit

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay is proud of her business. The “Bad Mormon” author is sharing support while her business, Beauty Lab + Laser, is currently involved in two lawsuits with her RHOSLC co-star Monica Garcia.

The U.S. Sun reported that Beauty Lab filed a suit against Garcia in August 2023. The business’s suit claimed that Garcia failed to pay $2,000 of a $2,449 bill she racked up for treatments at Beauty Lab in December 2019.

Garcia countered this with a lawsuit of her own. In her suit, filed in September and amended in November 2023, Garcia confirmed that she didn’t make the payments, but claimed this was because she “received defective, negligently given injections, which did not have the intended, promised result.”

Gay responded to Garcia’s countersuit in a November 9 Instagram post. Hear what the SLC OG has to say below.

Heather Gay Defends Her Business

Gay’s post featured a commercial for Beauty Lab + Laser.

In her caption, Gay both defended her business and called out Garcia’s lawsuit. She wrote, “Beauty Lab + Laser is a phenomenal business, in the top 1% of providers, with over 3,000 positive reviews. Our injectors are nationally ranked and leaders within the industry and our legion of loyal customers speaks for itself. This lawsuit in the press has no merit and is unfortunately a pattern of behavior from a desperate woman who when unable to pay her bills lashes out to avoid accountability.”

All of Gay and Garcia’s RHOSLC castmates took to her comment section to share their support for her business.

“So proud of you and Dre for what you have built in SLC. Reputable and integral in business and all you do giving back to the community while supporting great causes. Look forward to celebrating your continued success @beauty.lab.laser ♥️” wrote Angie Katsanevas.

“Love my vampire facials and Botox! 💖 💖 💖” commented Meredith Marks. Even Meredith’s son Brooks Marks shared a supportive message, writing, “BLL is my home away from home 🤣 ❤️”.

Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow kept their statements simple, commenting, “Love the Lab” and “♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ ♥️”, respectively.

Heather Gay Responded to Mary Cosby’s WWHL Size Comments

Gay’s November 2023 post wasn’t her first time responding to a co-star on social media.

RHOSLC “friend of” Mary Cosby appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on October 10 and shamed Gay’s corseted Gucci confessional look. “I don’t think Gucci makes that. I’ve never seen a corset in a size 14,” Cosby said, drawing audible sighs and gasps from host Andy Cohen and fellow guest, Ziwe.

Gay indirectly responded, posting a selfie in her corset the next day with the caption, “Thank you @gucci for being so inclusive. ❤️”

This post also drew support from Gay’s co-stars and Housewives around the world, with Katsanevas commenting, “One of your most beautiful looks Heather♥️♥️GG stands for Good time Girl. Made just for you♥️🥰♥️”.

“You look HOT girl. Wouldn’t change a thing 10s all around 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥” added Brynn Whitfield from the New York Housewives.

“AND YOU LOOK F***ING GOOD IN IT ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥” wrote Chanel Ayan from “The Real Housewives of Dubai”. Ayan’s approval carries some extra weight as she was presented with the Dorit Kemsley Award for Chicest Bravolebrity at the first-ever Bravos award ceremony earlier this month at BravoCon 2023.

