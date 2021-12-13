Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are in a ‘Better Place’ Despite Snapping Incident

On the heels of an interesting moment caught on tape, there’s a new report out about Jax Taylor and Brittany’s Cartwright’s marriage.

Back on December 3, 2021, the former “Vanderpump Rules” stars did an Amazon Live together. Just before the live started, some fans noticed a bit of bickering between the two. Before officially starting their video, fans could hear Jax say something like, “[You] should have more respect.” And then, Brittany could be heard saying, “not doing what you did, that was ridiculous.” The two then put on happy faces and jumped into their gift giving special.

Days later, Us Weekly published an article in which an anonymous source gave an update on the duo, shedding some positive light on their marriage.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax & Brittany Are in a ‘Better Place’ After Welcoming Baby Cruz

While some fans may have wondered if there was something going on between Jax and Brittany, Us Weekly’s source has tried to clear up those rumors.

Having Cruz has “really brought them closer as a couple,” the source told the outlet, adding that the former reality stars have been “enjoying this new chapter of their lives as parents,” and that “their life now centers around Cruz.”

And while the source seemed to acknowledge that Jax and Brittany tend to bicker, they are in a “better place now with a baby in the picture.”

The source really seemed to stress that Jax and Brittany are loving their new roles as parents, and added that the two a have just been “soaking in all the moments of parenthood.”

Jax & Brittany Are Hoping to Get Back on TV ‘Soon’

Jax and Brittany decided it was best to leave “Vanderpump Rules” and focus on the next chapter of their lives. And while some reports suggest that Jax was fired from the show, such as this one from Variety — he maintains that it was his own decision to walk away.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Jax and Brittany are done with reality television. In fact, Jax recently shared that he’s hoping that he and his wife will be back in your living rooms “soon.”

“We will be back on TV again soon. My wife and I are just trying to figure out what we’re going to do. Have a little fun… Maybe get the old gang back together and figure out a new project because we need to get back on TV,” Jax said in a Cameo that was shared on Reddit. “We miss you guys, and we want to let you guys know what’s going on in our lives. So, we’ll be back,” he added.

Jax didn’t give any further details about what he and Brittany are thinking about, or if their potential reality television show would center around their lives as a family. Fans seem excited at the prospect of the getting the band back together idea, though, as that could include other “Vanderpump Rules” stars like Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. Love them or hate them, they made for some pretty great television!

