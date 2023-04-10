Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Throw ‘Toy Story’-Themed Birthday Party For Son Cruz: PHOTOS

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright threw a “Toy Story” themed birthday party for their son Cruz Cauchi. The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars celebrated their son’s second birthday with the movie-themed bash at their home in Valley Village, California, on Saturday, April 8, 2023, four days before Cruz’s actual birthday.

Cruz Cauchi Dressed as Buzz Lightyear For His Birthday Party

Taylor teased his son’s party theme weeks ahead of the celebration. After the proud dad posted a video of Cruz dressed in a Buzz Lightyear costume while at Disneyland, a fan on Twitter wrote that Taylor and Cartwright “need to be Woody & Jessie.” Taylor replied, “‘Both of them will be at Cruz’s second bday party.”

Cartwright also confirmed the theme during the second episode of the couple’s “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany” podcast on April 4, 2023. After Taylor told listeners that Cruz will be turning two on April 12, Cartwright revealed that his second birthday party would have a “Toy Story” theme.

“’Two’ infinity and beyond,” she teased. “All ‘Toy Story.’ Been ready since his first birthday party!” Cruz’s first birthday party was held at the couple’s Valley Village home in April 2022 and it had a baseball theme.

Once the big day arrived, the couple pulled out all the stops to make it a memorable party. For his second-birthday party, Cruz was dressed as the popular “Toy Story” character Buzz Lightyear, while his mom was dressed as a blue-caped version of Bo Peep from the fourth film in the franchise.

The party decor included blue and green balloon arches as well as life-size cardboard cutouts of Buzz Lightyear and Woody the cowboy. There was also an elaborate cookie display, “Toy Story” themed food items, and an expansive charcuterie with a pic of little Cruz as Buzz Lightyear standing proudly atop a mound of cheese. Other areas on the food display were marked “Pizza Planet,” in reference to the pizza restaurant that toy owner Andy Davis often went to in the “Toy Story” movies.

There was also a tiered “Toy Story 2” cake for the birthday boy as well as a “Buzz Station” beverage station for kids and adults.

Cruz Cauvhi’s Birthday Party Guests Included Scheana Shay’s Daughter Summer Moon & Lala Kent’s Daughter Ocean

The guest list for Cruz’s birthday included multiple friends from “Vanderpump Rules.” Scheana Shay was on hand with her daughter, Summer Moon, who was dressed as the cowgirl character, Jessie. Lala Kent’s 2-year-old daughter, Ocean, was dressed as one of the Little Green Men aliens from the Disney-Pixar franchise. Cartwright and the other two “Vanderpump Rules” moms posed for a photo with their toddlers. Notably missing was fellow VPR mom Stassi Schroeder and her daughter, Hartford Clark, amid a falling out she had last year with Cartwright.

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix was also seen in Instagram videos from the day. In one clip, Madix helped Summer Moon down a slide into a ball pit.

Other guests included pal Elaine Ratner and her daughter, Reign. Taylor’s sister, Jenny Cauchi, also posed for a photo at her nephew’s party, as did Cartwright’s mom, Sherri.

