Jax Taylor Gives Update on Baby No. 2 With Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor is in total dad mode. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke out about his family planning with wife Brittany Cartwright in an August 2023 interview with People, where he said, “We’re definitely gonna have more kids. At least one more. “

“We’re just really busy right now,” he added. “It’s been a very busy summer. We’re very blessed.”

Taylor and Cartwright have been busy with several projects, including their Podcast One podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany.” They are also on the rumored cast list for an upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff for Bravo, according to Deadline.

Taylor and Cartwright aren’t the only couple from the 2021 “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom to hold off on Baby No. 2. In June 2023, Brock Davies told Us Weekly that he and wife Scheana Shay are “gonna table [trying for baby No. 2] just because of what we went through” with complications during the delivery of their 2-year-old daughter, Summer.

And a now-single Lala Kent revealed on Shay’s podcast that she’ll use a sperm donor when she does decide to get pregnant again.

Jax Taylor Wants to Stay Young for His Children

Taylor, 44, and Cartwright, 34, welcomed their first child, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021. While speaking with People in August 2023, Taylor highlighted the fact that he’s an older father of a toddler, and he said it keeps him motivated to stay fit.

“I want to stay as young as I can for my kid and look decent,” he told the outlet. “I work out probably about five times a week. I’m really into fitness. When my kids go to college, I’ll be about 60 years old. So it’s just important to stay young, feel young — I want to be looking good for them as they get older.”

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Have Talked About Their Plans for More Kids in the Past

This is not the first time Taylor has talked about expanding his family with Cartwright. In July 2022, he hosted a Q&A on Instagram Live and answered fans who asked about plans for more kids.

“We’re definitely going to have another baby. We’re just kinda waiting a little bit,” he said at the time, per E! News. The former SUR bartender added that he and his wife wanted to wait another year or two for a second baby so they could enjoy Cruz in his “fun” toddler stage.

Cartwright has also talked about having another baby, and her timeline for another pregnancy seemed to line up with Taylor’s comments from a year ago. In a June 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Cartwright said she’s “definitely baby crazy already.”

“I wanna spend this summer having fun and then I’m ready to try for No. 2,” she added.

Cartwright previously told E! News she wants three children, but that her husband wanted to keep it to two. “Jax has always said two, but as soon as we had Cruz he said we could have as many as I want,” she added. “So we will probably end up with three.”

But in a July 2023 video interview With Us Weekly, Taylor reiterated his stance on two kids.

“I’m not getting any younger,” he said. “I’m thinking we’re thinking maybe August, September somewhere around there we start trying for number two and then I’m done. God gave me two hands for two.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moms Honor Their Kids in a Special Way