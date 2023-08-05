‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple Announces Big Bar News, Reveal Why Their Place Will Be Different

Another “Vanderpump Rules” bar business is in the works. On the heels of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s Schwartz & Sandy’s opening, their former co-star Jax Taylor revealed he will be opening “a neighborhood sports bar” in California.

Taylor made the big reveal with his wife Brittany Cartwright on the August 3, 2023 episode of their “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast. But he also made it clear that the business won’t hurt his marriage because his wife will be heavily involved.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Said There Will Be a Big Difference Between His Bar Business & Others

While speaking on the podcast he co-hosts with his wife, Taylor dropped the big news: “I am opening a sports bar,” he said. “It is going to be called Jax’s Studio City. We started construction on Monday and I am really excited. We are finally going to have a neighborhood sports bar.”

The former SUR bartender went on to compare his venture to Schwartz’s with Sandoval. Schwartz has stated that the stress of opening Schwartz & Sandy’s negatively affected his marriage to Katie Maloney. The longtime couple split up in 2022 just before the bar opened.

While Taylor admitted that he previously said owning a bar is a “marriage killer,” he added, “The difference is my wife is involved just as much as I am.”

“The difference between some other people that we know that did a bar without their significant others is that I am involving mine,” he added.

Cartwright chimed in to say that while the bar will have Jax’s name on it, it will be her bar too. She also said the establishment will be “kid friendly during the day.”

Taylor also shared the news on Instagram and revealed Jax’s Studio City will be located on Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles and will open sometime in 2023.

Taylor took to the comment section to write, “For those of you asking about Brittany she’s decorating it all she’s 100 percent involved this is a family business… she’s having a blast doing it too.”

He also revealed that the upcoming bar will be the official place to purchase Mamaw’s Beer Cheese, a cheese spread spawned by Cartwright’s grandmother’s recipe, and that the bar will feature a dog menu. Taylor also clarified that his former SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump is not involved in the venture.

It was just a few months ago that Taylor said owning a bar is hard for someone who is married. During a June 2023 appearance on “The Toast” podcast, he said, “Owning a bar, it’s the hardest thing to do, especially if you’re married. It’s like, your marriage will never last a band or a bar. No marriage will last that.”

Taylor even claimed he turned down a soft offer to buy into Schwartz & Sandy’s. “I was like, ‘No, I don’t think so,” Taylor said. “It’s just a lot of work and a lot of pressure, a bar.”

Jax Taylor Has Been Talking About Owning a Bar or Restaurant Business for Years

This isn’t the first time Taylor has talked about his desire to be a bar or restaurant owner. In 2015, he talked to The Daily Dish about his buy-in for the restaurant NOW, in Ventura, California.

“I just bought a restaurant, so I’m an investor with two other guys,” he said at the time. “It’s an Italian restaurant/lounge. It kind of resembles PUMP, but it’s got some TVs, so it’s a sports bar as well.”

“That’s going to take up a lot of my time,” he added. “The whole idea is we’re going to open like five of them. So it’ll be like NOW Ventura, NOW Santa Monica, NOW West Hollywood.”

Taylor invested in the venture with pal Rani John, Dean Angelo, and former Puddle of Mud bassist Michael Grajewski, per Ventura County Star. But the eatery appears to have closed up sometime in 2017, according to reviews on Open Table.

Taylor has also talked about opening a business outside of California. In an Instagram Live with fans in late 2021, he revealed he wants to open a steakhouse in Kentucky someday, according to Reality Blurb.

