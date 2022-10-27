When is Schwartz & Sandy’s Grand Opening?

Schwartz and Sandy’s has been in the works for a while now, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Planning for the spinoff bar dreamed up by veteran “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz was featured on the 9th season of the Bravo reality show, where their TomTom partner, Lisa Vanderpump, questioned their slow progress in getting the new place ready to open.

“We want to have a little ‘progress get-together’ because we want people to be able to see the ‘before’ so they can appreciate the ‘after,'” Sandoval said in a season 9 episode, per BravoTV.com. “I just wish we had a little bit more progress done.”

But more than a year after filming those scenes, the Franklin Village, California bar will soon be open to the public, Schwartz and Sandoval recently confirmed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Said They Hope to Open Schwartz & Sandy’s Before Halloween 2022

While speaking on the “Deux Me After Dark” podcast in May 2022, Sandoval admitted that there wasn’t “a hard date” for the bar’s opening but that he hoped it would be open by the end of July. “We pretty much had to commit to an event, so we have to be ready for that event in July,” he said. “So we’ll probably open there to the public very shortly after that.”

The event was a private party hosted by The Daily Mail. But more than three months later, Schwartz & Sandy’s remains closed to the public. So what’s been going on?

In an October 2022 interview with ShowBiz CheatSheet, Sandoval promised that the official Schwartz & Sandy’s grand opening is “getting very, very close,” then teased that he and his partners are eyeing an official grand opening to take place before Halloween on October 31.

“We’ve done some private parties,” Sandoval said. “Obviously, we did the Daily Mail party and a family party.”

Schwartz chimed in to add, “We’ve been cutting our teeth with private parties, special events. But it feels good to say we are so close to being officially open.”

The Potential Schwartz & Sandy’s Grand Opening Has Been All Over the Calendar

The fall 2022 grand opening is much later than the original date teased for the bar to open. Months before Sandoval teased a July grand opening, Entertainment Tonight reported that the two Toms’ new bar was expected to open in late 2021 or early 2022.

According to The Daily Mail, Covid delays and supply chain issues have contributed to the ongoing issues in getting the bar open.

When the duo temporarily opened their doors for the Daily Mail party, all of their main “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars were there, including Lisa Vanderpump, Peter Madrigal, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Sandoval’s girlfriend Ariana Madix and Schwartz’ ex-wife Katie Maloney, according to BravoTV.com. Other Bravo stars, including “Shahs of Sunset” star Mercedes LMJ” Javid, were also on the guest list.

As of this writing, Schwartz & Sandy’s website has no official opening information and still says “Coming Soon.”

