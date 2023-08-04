‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff to Include Bachelor Alum & Former Miss USA: Report

An upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff will include some familiar faces, but it won’t just be past stars from the long-running Bravo reality series.

In addition to multiple former cast members from “Vanderpump Rules,” the spinoff series will reportedly feature a former Miss USA as well as stars from the Nickelodeon kiddie show “iCarly” and a Bachelor Nation alum, according The Messenger.

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff Will Feature an Extended Friend Group

In June 2023, Deadline reported that NBCUniversal was developing an eight-episode spinoff of “Vanderpump Rules” that would focus on a group of parents and friends who live in The Valley. The report teased that fired “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute as well as former co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright would be on the cast.

In an August 2023 report from The Messenger, sources confirmed that the new series will feature the three former “Vanderpump Rules” stars as well as Doute’s boyfriend, Luke Broderick, and Cartwright’s close friends Zack Wickham and “Bachelor” alum Jasmine Goode. Goode was a contestant on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2017 and has appeared on “The Bachelorette,” “Bachelor in Paradise” and “Ex on the Beach.”

In addition, former Miss USA Nia Sanchez and her husband former “iCarly” star Daniel Booko, who welcomed identical twin girls in June 2023, will reportedly appear on the Bravo spinoff.

Janet and Jason Caperna, who are also close friends of the OGs, and married real estate couple Michelle and Jesse Lally are also set to be on the cast.

Janet Caperna, who is currently expecting, recently posed for a photo with Michelle Lally and “Vanderpump Rules” veteran Scheana Shay at a birthday party. The party was held at Taylor and Cartwright’s Valley Village, California home and appeared to be filmed for a reality show.

Heavy has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment.

Taylor, who exited “Vanderpump Rules” in December 2020, seemingly confirmed his involvement in the new show during a fan event in Atlantic City in June 2023, where he said, “It’s been two years since I’ve been back, but I’m ready to be back and I’m gonna bring it!”

Bravo has not confirmed the cast for the “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff.

Fans reacted to the spinoff show’s premise and cast lineup in a Reddit thread, with some questioning what it’s all about.

“I love VPR but this sounds so boring! Toddlers, babies, and pregnancy do not make for interesting reality TV and that seems to be the focus of this spin off,” one commenter wrote.

“What is the premise? Young parents in LA? Middle aged couples? I either want housewives or stupid 25 year olds on bravo, nothing in between,” another chimed in.

A ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff Had Been in the Works for Years

A “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff starring some of the OG cast members was first talked about several years ago. During an interview on “The Morning Toast” podcast, former bar star Stassi Schroeder revealed that before she and Doute were let go from the cast, a transitional spinoff was in the works that would have kicked off with her wedding in Italy.

“They were going to slowly transition us and keep ‘Vanderpump Rules’ with a whole new cast of people who work at the restaurant, and so the rest of us would transition into this [new show],

Schroeder said in April 2022. “The way that ‘Vanderpump Rules’ started, where it was like ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and it transitioned into ‘Vanderpump,’ that’s what we were going to do with my wedding.’

But Schroeder’s wedding was postponed due to the pandemic, and she and Doute were involved in a racism scandal and fired from the show.

In addition, “Vanderpump Rules” fell into a rut following the 2020 cast shakeup and was on the verge of being canceled. Co-stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ headline-making cheating scandal revived interest in the show, paving the way for this spinoff to finally come to fruition.

Executive producer Alex Baskin confirmed the change in an August 2023 interview with Deadline.

“We were coming off a really tough ninth season and we had the cast firings before the season and there was a low energy season during the pandemic,” he said. “To the network’s credit, they gave us another run at it and we had a resurgence anyway. The timing of [Scandoval] happened to have been perfect.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moms Honor Their Kids in a Special Way