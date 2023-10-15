Jax Taylor Reveals He Would Like to Star in Another Bravo Series

After leaving “Vanderpump Rules” nearly three years ago, Jax Taylor made his reality television comeback by starring in the E! News competition series, “House of Villains.” While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2023, Taylor discussed continuing his career as a reality television personality. He shared that he “would like to” return to Bravo, specifically as a “Real Housewives” cast member.

“I [would] like to eventually be on the Housewives franchise. That would be really, really cool. That’s a loaded question because the two shows that I watch now, they’re basically based on single people [such as] ‘Love Island’ and all that. But yeah, I’d probably say Housewives. I think that’s more my avenue,” said Taylor.

The father of one, who is married to former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright, shared he may also want to compete in the Fox series “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” As “Vanderpump Rules” fans are aware, Taylor’s former castmate Tom Sandoval stars in the show’s second season.

“I do kind of want to do that ‘Special Forces’ show [on Fox]. I watched that,” said Taylor.

Jax Taylor Spoke About Leaving Reality Television

Taylor discussed leaving Bravo in a July 2023 interview with Us Weekly. He stated that he believed leaving “Vanderpump Rules” helped better his marriage to Cartwright. He explained that their entire relationship had been on camera before their “Vanderpump Rules” exit.

“It was nice just to take a break and reconnect a little bit and — you know, without television. So that was nice … We definitely needed the break, you know, mentally, physically, for our marriage, for my sanity. You know, I was on for nine years straight,” stated the 44-year-old.

Taylor noted, however, that he believes he excels as a reality television personality.

“I’m not good at a lot of things, but I’m good at reality TV,” said the father of one.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Explained Why He Joined ‘Special Forces’

Sandoval shared his thoughts about starring on “Special Forces” while speaking to Extra TV in September 2023. He explained that he decided to join the series after facing backlash for being romantically involved with his former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, unbeknownst to his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

“I wanted to test myself, I wanted to push myself, I felt like it would be a healthy distraction from all the chaos and s*** that was going on in my life. I wanted to get away. Leaving the country sounded so appealing,” said the 40-year-old.

During the Extra TV interview, Sandoval also suggested he did not enjoy “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, which wrapped production in September 2023. He explained that his relationships with his castmates have been strained because of his decision to cheat on Madix.

“I’m definitely not used to being so much on the outskirts and it was tough. It was really tough at times and it was also tough for fellow castmates. I mean, they are stuck between a rock and a hard place, I mean, if they even say hi to me they get lit up on social media,” stated the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer.

Sandoval went on to say that he hoped “Vanderpump Rules” viewers could understand that he and his castmates are “not just characters on a TV show.”

“We’re real people,” continued the Bravo personality.