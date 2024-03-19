Jax Taylor Says He Was ‘Shocked’ by His ‘Valley’ Co-Star’s Behavior

“The Valley” star Jax Taylor is opening up about his new castmates.

On the March 19 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Taylor and his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, shared what fans can expect from the “Vanderpump Rules” spin-off series. Taylor stated that he initially felt he needed to carry the series, which also stars “Vanderpu19mp Rules” alum Kristen Doute. He shared, however, that he was pleasantly surprised by his castmates’ entertaining behavior.

“I tell you what, as soon as we got in, I was like, ‘Wow. Everyone was amazing.’ I was shocked. And the people that shocked me — the people I thought I would be shocked by I wasn’t. The people I didn’t think I would be shocked by, I was,” said Taylor.

Cartwright also shared that she did not expect dramatic interactions between her “Valley” castmates.

“I, honestly, didn’t think we were going to have as much drama as we did. Like, I was shocked,” stated the Kentucky native.

Taylor then shared that the drama “came from a source that [they] didn’t think it was going to come from.”

“Like I said earlier, I was shocked,” continued Taylor.

He explained that he was more concerned about a different individual, who did not end up being an issue.

“It was throwing us for a loop every time we were filming,” said Taylor.

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Discussed Their Co-Stars’ Separation

While recording the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast episode, Taylor and Cartwright, who are currently separated, noted that their castmates, Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei Lally have also split after filming “The Valley” season 1. Cartwright noted that they were “going through it” during the production of the show’s 1st season. Taylor interjected that he was “really shocked” by how transparent the estranged couple were about their marital problems.

“They both have really good jobs. And I wasn’t sure if they were going to open too much about it because it could affect their jobs. They were very, very open,” said Taylor.

Saniei Lally, who married Lally in 2018, opened up about their separation in a March 2024 interview with Us Weekly. The mother of one suggested she was able to see her relationship issues more clearly after watching “The Valley.”

“People said, ‘When you watch the show, you’re going to realize how you guys actually are,’ because when you’re in it, you don’t actually know. Taking a step back and looking at myself, I’m like, ‘Oh wow. It’s obvious we have some marital issues,'” said Saniei Lally.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed ‘The Valley’ in an Exclusive Interview with Heavy

During an exclusive interview with Heavy in January 2024, Cartwright shared her thoughts about “The Valley.” She stated that the cast consists of her and Taylor’s genuine friends. In addition, she shared that the new Bravo series is more family-oriented compared to “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I think that this show is just going to be so relatable. All the relationship issues. All the family things. We have children. We have grown up so much since people have seen us last,” said Cartwright.

The 35-year-old clarified that the show will not disappoint in terms of drama. Cartwright referenced that her estranged husband and Doute do not always get along.

“It’s going to be nice for people to be able to see that. But also lots of drama. We still have Jax and Kristen, so obviously,” said Cartwright.

“The Valley” airs Tuesdays on Bravo.