Brittany Cartwright Reacts to Speculation Her Separation Is a Publicity Stunt

Former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Brittany Cartwright is reacting to speculation about her separation from her estranged husband, Jax Taylor.

TMZ reported that Cartwright addressed her relationship issues with Taylor while speaking to paparazzi on March 2. She denied rumors that her marital problems are a “publicity stunt” for their upcoming Bravo series, “The Valley.” The 35-year-old explained that she is taking time away from Taylor “for [her] mental health.”

“I think that’s been one of the hardest parts right now — people are speculating that I am doing something for the show coming out,” continued Cartwright. “Whenever you fight with somebody for so long, there’s only so much you can take.”

She also stated that she and her 2-year-old son, Cruz, “deserve better.” Cartwright then shared she believed “moving out” of her and Taylor’s Valley Village home “is the best situation for [her] right now.”

Cartwright also stated Taylor has not been “really trying that much” to try to mend their relationship. She shared that she had previously requested that they attend marriage counseling. In addition, the mother of one said that she and her estranged husband will “hopefully” be able to reconcile.

“I love Jax, I really do. I just want the best for me. And for my son at this point,” said the Kentucky native. So that’s like my main focus. But for sure, if he switches some things and changes some things in his life, then maybe we can get back together.”

Kristen Doute Addressed Rumors About Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright

Taylor and Cartwright’s “The Valley” co-star Kristen Doute also addressed speculation that the estranged couple separated to draw in interest for their upcoming show. On the March 3 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” the former “Vanderpump Rules” personality stated that is not the case.

“This is not for ‘The Valley,'” said Doute.

In addition, Doute stated she was aware Taylor and Cartwright have been having issues in their marriage. She said, however, that she was surprised when Cartwright announced she and Taylor were separating on the February 29 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.”

According to People magazine, Cartwright shared that she and Taylor have “had a particularly rough year this past year” on the February 29 “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” episode.

“Jax and I are taking time apart. And I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” said the mother of one.

She also encouraged fans to “pray for [them]” while she and Taylor attempt to navigate their relationship issues.

Jax Taylor Made Comments About Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Marriage

Taylor shared his own theory about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation in a January 2024 episode of “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.” He stated that he believed the rumors that Richards and Umansky fabricated relationship issues “for clout” and “for clicks.” The 44-year-old stated he thinks that Bravo stars, like Richards and Umansky, were inspired to do so because of the public interest surrounding “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ March 2023 cheating scandal.

“[Bravo stars] saw this, this little thing, and saw how big it got, like, ‘Oh I wonder if we start something, this will get this big,’” said Taylor. “I feel like people are going to do this. That’s what I think … I think that’s what people are doing. And I think it’s disgusting that if you are married, that you are going to drive into your marriage and be like, ‘Hey, we’ll get more popular if we say our marriage is on the rocks.’”

Cartwright suggested that she disagreed with Taylor.

“Maybe that’s not what happened with [Umansky and Richards]. I don’t want to speculate and say that’s for sure what happened,” said the 35-year-old.

In a November 2023 interview on “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Richards stated that the rumors she made up relationship issues to benefit RHOBH are false.

“I’m going to pretend that I’m separated and torture my children so that people tune in? I mean, it’s just the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” stated the RHOBH star.

“The Valley” does not yet have a release date.