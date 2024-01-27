Jax Taylor Says He Came Up With Idea for New Bravo Series

Jax Taylor is sharing details about his upcoming Bravo series, “The Valley,” which will also star his wife, Brittany Cartwright, and their former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Kristen Doute.

During the January 23 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Taylor noted the show will follow him and his friends, who all live in Valley Village. The father of one also stated that he “came up” with the show’s premise around 2021. According to Taylor, he pitched the idea to Bravo producer, Alex Baskin. Taylor, who left “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, stated that during his meeting with Baskin, he explained he believed “Vanderpump Rules” fans wanted to keep updated with him and Cartwright.

“I said, ‘Hey Alex, I think I’m ready to come back to TV. I think it’s time, I think I’ve had enough time off. There’s a lot going on in Brittany’s and my life. And I think there’s a lot to be told,’” said Taylor.

The 44-year-old stated that Baskin immediately approved of the idea.

While recording the “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” episode, Cartwright stated that she believed fans would also enjoy the other cast members on “The Valley,” which include Doute’s boyfriend Luke Broderick, Daniel Booko, Nia Sanchez, Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Jason Caperna, and Janet Caperna. According to Cartwright, she, her husband, and Doute handpicked the show’s cast.

“You guys are going to love the new cast members that you don’t know yet. You’ll fall in love with them,” said Cartwright. “They are amazing people. We actually got to pick who would be on the show with us. And I thought that was absolutely amazing. Because what made ‘Vanderpump Rules’ so good was the fact that everyone was real friends.”

Kristen Doute Thanked Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright for Coming Up With the Idea for ‘The Valley’

Doute and Broderick shared some insight into “The Valley” in the January 21 episode of their podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” Doute explained that it has been a 2-year process to get the upcoming series on the air. She also expressed gratitude toward Taylor and Cartwright for coming up with the show’s premise.

“I want to give mad kudos to Jax and Brittany for having this idea. I mean it was an idea that we all talked about many, many years ago,” said Doute, who was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020. “Then the pandemic happened. And nothing ever came from it. And Jax and Britt came back to the table and said, ‘This is something we’d really like to do.’ They were the brains that brought it to the forefront.”

Jax Taylor Spoke About His Time on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in December 2023

As fans are aware, Taylor starred in “Vanderpump Rules” for eight years. During his time on the series, his behavior, which included being unfaithful in his relationships, was criticized. While speaking to E! News in December 2023, Taylor stated that he regretted some of his time on the show. He explained that he was focused on providing good entertainment, and did not think about the consequences of his actions.

“I was on a television show, I just really didn’t care too much about whatever. I was just caring about ratings. And hoping that the show was going to keep going,” said Taylor. “Making good TV. And I didn’t really care who I hurt, or what the cost was. I was just kind of a runaway locomotive, self-destructive. Didn’t really care about myself, let alone other people.”

He also stated that he was able to exhibit better behavior after he married Cartwright in 2019.

“I feel like I was just going through the motion. I felt like after meeting Brittany. And after I got married, I was like, ‘Okay, I know who I am,’” said Taylor.