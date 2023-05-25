Kristen Doute Says She Was ‘Surprised’ Season 10 Finale Moment Wasn’t Aired

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute returned to the Bravo series after a three-year absence for the season 10 finale, which aired on May 17. While recording the May 23 episode of her former castmates Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” Doute spoke about her experience filming with Ariana Madix following her breakup from Tom Sandoval after she discovered he was having an affair with Raquel Leviss.

During the podcast episode, Cartwright shared a fan’s question, which read, “Did anything happen during filming with Ariana that wasn’t shown?” The “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” author replied she “was surprised” that a moment from her scene with Madix was edited out of the episode. She stated that Madix showed her text messages from her former friend, Jo Wenberg, who Tom Schwartz stated he had “a friends with benefits thing with clearly defined boundaries” during the season 10 reunion, which aired on May 24.

“The one thing I was surprised — maybe they just didn’t find as it important and they wanted to keep my scene with her lighter … But Ariana showed me a text that was from girl Jo that night, that Wednesday night when everything went down when Ariana found the phone and all that, right,” said Doute. “And it was a text that Jo sent her – well Jo calls her and is like, ‘I don’t know anything, blah, blah, blah’ whatever, and then Jo sends a text out, a group chat to Raquel, Tom Sandoval, and Ariana and it’s this big long text being like ‘this is so hard because I love you all equally.’ I was so surprised that they didn’t like bring that up but I guess Jo is not really a part of the story.”

Taylor replied that “Jo wants to be, she’s thirsty as h***.”

Tom Schwartz Stated He Was Not Dating Jo Wenberg in February 2023

In a February 2023 Us Weekly interview, Schwartz stated that he was neither dating nor living with Wenberg. He said he believed that she was “a bada** hairstylist” with “a beautiful soul.”

“We’re not living together and we’re not dating either, but she’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out,” said Schwartz.

During the first part of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, stated, “Jo is a creep, yes she is, nobody likes Jo.” Schwartz responded by stating, “No she’s not.” He also warned his ex-wife to stop making negative comments about Wenberg on Instagram, labeling her “a comment troll.”

“Katie don’t do that, don’t disparage her. You’re going to get a cease and desist if you keep attacking her in the comments, too,” said Schwartz.

The 40-year-old also stated that he viewed Wenberg as his “happy place” for a period of time.

Jax Taylor Shared His Thoughts About Jo Wenberg

During the May 16 episode of Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,” Taylor shared his thoughts about Wenberg. The father of one, who maintained his friendship with Schwartz, stated that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner is currently “not dating her.” He also claimed that she appeared at a group event uninvited.

“That’s a whole other story. She showed up the other night and we were like ‘what is she doing here?’ She is weird, she is weird, she’s like Kristen [Doute] on crack, that’s what she is. That’s what I call her, you are Kristen 2.0, circa 2010,” said Taylor.

He also stated that Schwartz was living with Wenberg because he “can’t be alone.”

While recording the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast episode, Taylor also weighed in on Schwartz knowing about Sandoval’s affair since August 2022. He said he believes Schwartz has to “cut the ties” with his business partner. He also stated that he told his former castmate that Sandoval “is doing nothing but bringing [him] down.” The father of one clarified that Schwartz “should have said something sooner” about Sandoval’s affair with Leviss. He noted, however, that he believes “it wasn’t [Schwartz’s] place” to inform Madix.

“It was [Sandoval’s] place. He should have said,” stated Taylor.