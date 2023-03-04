Jax Taylor Reacts to Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal: ‘I Told Y’all’

Jax Taylor reacted to his former co-star Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal.

Sandoval reportedly cheated on his longtime partner Ariana Madix with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss, TMZ reported on March 3, 2023. Madix and Sandoval have now ended their nearly 10-year relationship.

Taylor, who has had a strained relationship with Sandoval for several years, reacted to the scandal on Twitter. When one fan noted that now they “totally” believe that Sandoval hooked up with “Miami Girl” – a woman from an early “Vanderpump Rules” storyline that had him denying cheating on Madix in the beginning of their relationship — Taylor did not hesitate to reply.

“I told y’all,” he wrote on Twitter.

Taylor also replied to another fan who asked him what he had to say about Sandoval’s affair mess.

“I’ve called a lot of things on that show that people never believed… everything I say always ends being true… #pumprules,“ he wrote.

Jax Taylor Never Understood Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix’s Relationship

Taylor has long been opinionated on Sandoval’s relationship with Madix. In a 2020 interview with “The Daily Dish” podcast, he claimed that Sandoval, 39, “wasn’t even in a relationship” and that the two bartenders wanted “different things” in life. “

“Tom wants to be out every night and Ariana wants to be in her bedroom every night, watching movies,” Taylor said. “I just don’t understand their relationship, It doesn’t make sense to me. Nothing adds up.”

Taylor also took issue with the longtime couple’s decision to buy a house together in the same Valley Village neighborhood where he lives with his wife Brittany Cartwright and son, Cruz.

“I never really understood their relationship, but then to buy a home together, it doesn’t make sense to me,” Taylor said. “If you were dating somebody and you’re not planning on having kids, I don’t know if it’s gonna go anywhere, would you buy a house with somebody?”

While Sandoval and Madix did not marry or have children together and were vocal about not wanting to, Taylor begged to differ. “I personally think that Tom Sandoval wants to get married and he wants to have kids,” he said at the time.

He also said that while it’s “fine” either way, he didn’t think Sandoval should “stay in a relationship because you’ve got the house and you got the dog and it’s ‘easier.’”

Ariana Madix Said Jax Taylor Needs to Get ‘Help’ For His Issues With Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval

Madix and Sandoval had been defensive about their relationship. Shortly before their split, Sandoval even boasted to Bravo’s Daily Dish about the “key ingredients” to his long-lasting relationship with Madix. “I would say definitely having a good banter, communication, and taking adventures together,” he said.

In addition, while speaking to Page Six — just hours before Madix found out about his affair — the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer claimed the two have always “been really good about respecting each other” and having “each other’s backs.”

But well before that, the couple addressed Taylor’s issue with their untraditional relationship. Sandoval speculated that Taylor just gets “bored” and tries to stir things up, but Madix went further.

“I think that whatever his issue is, I hope [Taylor] goes and gets help for it,” Madix told Page Six in 2020.

