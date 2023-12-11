3 Biggest Bombshells From the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Trailer

The new trailer for season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” was released by Bravo on December 11, 2023.

The season, which premieres on January 30, 2023, promises a deeper dive into the lives of the main cast as they navigate their lives post Scandoval. Fans will get to see Ariana Madix‘s new romance with Daniel Wai blossom while also witnessing her ex, Tom Sandoval, do his best to regain his footing within the friend group.

In addition to the continuation of the season 10 storylines, there are also some major bombshells that fans will get to see play out.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Tom Schwartz Hooked Up With Scheana Shay

Play

Perhaps one of the biggest bombshells that fans got after watching the season 11 “Vanderpump Rules” trailer is that Tom Schwartz hooked up with co-star Scheana Shay.

“I’ve cheated. I was a make out slut,” Schwartz said during a conversation with Lala Kent. “I made out with Scheana in Vegas. No one even knows that,” he added, leaving Kent dumbfounded.

“What?” she responds, her eyes widening. Then, later, when Katie Maloney evidently confronted Schwartz, she told him that her “feelings never mattered” to him. To which he replied, “it was one kiss.” The information may also cause some drama within Scheana’s marriage to Brock Davies as the two are seen having a tense conversation at one point in the trailer.

2. Jax Taylor Confronts Lisa Vanderpump

Just about every “Vanderpump Rules” fan knows that former star Jax Taylor has popped back into the picture for season 11. Although he’s certainly not going to appear in a full-time role, he hasn’t been too secretive about filming with his friends.

What some people likely didn’t know is that Taylor actually had a sit down with his former boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

“You wrote me off!” he tells her during their meeting.

“You’re such a f****** hypocrite,” Vanderpump tells him in the heated moment.

Taylor worked as a bartender at SUR and was an OG member of “Vanderpump Rules.” He exited the show after season 8. Although he was a part of season 11, it doesn’t appear as though he will back in a bigger role. In June 2023, Variety confirmed that Bravo was working on a spinoff starring Taylor, his wife, Brittany Cartwright, and their pal, former bar star, Kristen Doute.

3. Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Hooked Up With the Same Girl

Another unexpected bombshell involves divorced duo, Schwartz and Katie Maloney. As the two continue to put themselves back out there and try to find relationships that are better suited to their individual needs, it seems they both ended up falling for the same person — at least, in some capacity.

“I have a crush on a divorced couple,” the mystery woman tells Maloney. The camera then shows a split screen of Maloney kissing the woman and Schwartz kissing the same woman.

“I’ve never been in a love triangle before,” Schwartz said.

“May the best man win,” Maloney said.

No word on who got the girl or if she’s still in the picture.

READ NEXT: DWTS Insider Leaks Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s New Dancing Gig