Bravo Star Calls Kyle Richards a ‘Lesbian’ at BravoCon

During a panel on day one of BravoCon 2023, Andy Cohen sat down with Bravo star and podcast host, Jeff Lewis. The two chatted about everything “Housewives,” but when Lewis asked Cohen who his favorite star is, things got a bit dicey.

“That’s an HR issue. It changes every day,” Cohen told Lewis on November 3, 2023, per Page Six.

“Either you say it, or I say it,” Lewis responded.

“He told me this backstage. You think that I said Kyle was my favorite,” Cohen said, referring to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

“You absolutely said it was Kyle,” Lewis said. The two went back and forth a bit before Lewis added, “Oh, he’s changed his mind now that she’s become a lesbian.” A few seconds later, amid laughter from the audience, Lewis added, “She was his favorite. Not anymore.” Cohen then changed the subject.

The comment comes amid ongoing rumors that Richards is in a relationship with country singer, Morgan Wade. Richards has denied the rumors, saying that the two are just friends. Back in July 2023, People magazine reported that Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, had separated. The two maintain that they are working on their marriage privately.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeff Lewis Shocked Andy Cohen When He Called Kyle Richards a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in August 2023, Lewis made some bold comments about Richards. When host Cohen asked him what his “issue” with Richards was, Lewis didn’t hold back.

“Kyle and I are friends, and I’m pissed she didn’t tell me she’s a lesbian on Ozempic,” Lewis responded. Then, in a chat with TMZ, Lewis said that he was only “joking.”

“I was poking fun at the absurdity of all the rumors going around that she’s a lesbian and she’s on Ozempic. I simply meant it as a joke,” he told the outlet.

Richards addressed the comments during an Amazon Live days later.

“I’m not not talking to Jeff Lewis. I just don’t feel like responding to Jeff Lewis right now, to be honest,” she said. “I’m just getting sick of people, I’m just tired of it. I’m at my wit’s end with stories about me out there. It’s hard enough with people saying things about me and you just expect your friends not to. I kind of l felt like…with friends like that who needs enemies?” she added.

She admitted that she eventually moved on and they buried the hatchet. No word on how Richards feels about Lewis’ latest comment, calling her a “lesbian.”

Jeff Lewis Previously Accused Kyle Richards of Being on Ozempic

On the January 26, 2023, episode of “Jeff Lewis Live,” Lewis chatted about Richards with his guest, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, Melissa Gorga. The two talked a bit about Richards’ recent weight loss and whether or not they thought that she was using the weight loss drug, Ozempic.

“I’m not gonna lie, when I first saw her, I was like, ‘Ooh she’s taking that stuff,” Gorga told Lewis. “And then, when she said that, I’m like, ‘Oh OK maybe not.’ You know, I don’t know. I didn’t even text her and ask her,” she added.

Then, Lewis weighed in.

“Look. I love Kyle, she’s my friend. But it’s not just ‘not drinking since July.’ Come on. We’ve all done that. We lost a little weight, but we didn’t lose 25 pounds,” he said.

