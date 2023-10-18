Kyle Richards Drops Bombshell About Season 13 Dinner Party

While filming season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Kyle Richards hosted a dinner party for her friends.

During an Amazon Live, Richards spilled some tea about the party, including that someone needed to leave when things got out of hand. “It was really bad. There was a major blow up and then somebody had to be, sort of, sent home. Because they were not doing so great,” she said on October 16, 2023.

The reality star also said that someone at the party started smoking at the table, though she didn’t share who. “Somebody was partaking right in my house. Puffing away,” Richards added.

The new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is set to premiere on October 25, 2023.

Andy Cohen Called the Dinner Party ‘Iconic’

On the October 17, 2023, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, host Andy Cohen teased Richards’ upcoming dinner party, which he says will span two episodes on the new season.

“We’ve got a big fall ahead. Beverly Hills is returning. Kyle has a dinner at her house in episode, I think, six, that is as iconic, I think, as the dinner from hell. Kathy Hilton’s thing,” Cohen said. “It is wild. It’s wild and it’s over two episodes and I just watched part two the other night and I was like, ‘Oh my god,'” he explained.

“There’s not a psychic, but it is like full cast call. Denise Richards, Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick with Cynthia Bailey thrown in and then all the women, I mean, it is, they are all around a table for two episodes. It’s incredible,” he added.

Kyle Richards’ Marital Issues Will Also Be Featured on RHOBH Season 13

In addition to a dinner party that is undoubtedly going to bring the drama, Richards’ marriage to Mauricio Umansky will also be heavily featured on season 13.

Richards and Umansky have admitted to having a hard year in their marriage and have separated.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we asked to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support,”a statement shared by both Richards and Umansky in July 2023 read.

Richards has also been kicking up rumors that she’s been seeing singer Morgan Wade, and that will also be addressed on the new season. In the trailer for the new season, Richards’ RHOBH co-stars are very curious about her relationship with Wade.

“You put the first letter of your name on her body,” Dorit Kemsley tells Richards, referring to Wade’s “K” tattoo. “What is going on, Kyle?” she asks.

