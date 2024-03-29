Famous Bravo Superfan Gives Honest Review of Jax Taylor’s New Bar

Jax Taylor’s new sports bar got a rave review from a famous Bravo superfan.

In October 2023, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star announced the grand opening of Jax’s Studio City. Five months later, self-proclaimed Bravo fan Jerry O’Connell stopped by the Ventura Boulevard eatery and left a clever review filled with references from the long-running reality show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jerry O’Connell Paid Tribute to Goat Cheese Balls & an Iconic Pinot Grigio Order

On March 25, 2024, the official Jax’s Studio City Instagram account posted a photo of O’Connell standing outside of the bar wearing a sweatshirt with the bar’s logo on it. “@mrjerryoc approved ☑️🤩,” came the caption.

A second post was a reshare of a review O’Connell posted on his Instagram page. In his cheeky write-up, “The Talk” co-host referenced Taylor’s famous “Number one guy in the group” claim. He also paid homage to Tom Sandoval’s nickname, “Worm with a mustache,” the famous “It’s not about the pasta” debate, Stassi Schroeder’s iconic line, “I don’t know what I’ve done to you but I’ll take a Pinot Grigio,” and more.

In his review, O’Connell shared that he took his parents to Jax’s Studio City for brunch. “We sat down in a very inviting booth,” the actor wrote. “My dad is the number one guy in our group. The decor is gorgeous yet sleek. It just works, like mustaches on worms. The menu is expanse, warm and comforting. I opted for the eggplant parm (DELICIOUS and great portion). Incredible appetizer choices, if you are going to share everything from clams to artichoke to cheese balls because I am a ride or [expletive] die for those cheese balls. My mom got the pasta but it’s not just about that.”

O’Connell also noted that the “drinks come fast with a big smile.” “My mom wasn’t sure what she did to us, but she took a Pinot Grigio,” he shared. “I’m in awe of JAX’s. I was like a Bambi-eyed [expletive]. A few Bravo TV stars were there and being very kind and cool with the patrons, I’m talking big stars not bootleg Kardashians. Jax’s Studio City is a must visit,” he wrote. “We will be back. Well done @mrjaxtaylor.”

In the comment section, the Jax’s Studio City account thanked O’Connell for bringing his family by and also for the “incredible” review. “My pleasure! I’ll be back!” O’Connell replied.

Taylor also personally thanked O’Connell. “Love that you came in with your family. Great seeing you, now you have to hit a karaoke night! @mrjerryoc,” Taylor wrote. “Haha Will do. Congrats. Great spot,” O’Connell wrote.

Jerry O’Connell Previously Posted a Rave Review For TomTom

O’Connell is a huge Bravo fan. In 2018, he told Page Six it was his “dream job to go on television and talk about all the ‘Housewives.’” “I live for obviously all the ‘Housewives,’ all the shows on Bravo,” he added.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that that same year he wrote a rave review for another Bravo-related establishment, Tom Tom. Lisa Vanderpump co-owns the West Hollywood bar, while Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have a partnership in it.

According to Us Weekly, O’Connell penned a rave Yelp review for Tom Tom shortly after it opened in 2018. It was also loaded with Bravo references. “TomTom got a fast five stars from us faster than Captain Lee can dock a yacht,” O’Connell wrote. “Wow we were blown away, The drinks come fast and stiff with a wink and a smile. Everyone is so cool like not uncool.”

“I had a very sexy salad,” he added. “As the night goes on a line form does form outside like a book signing for most talkative.”

He also noted that he spotted some celebrities there, and he name-checked his own wife, Rebecca Romijn.

