Bravo Star Apologizes for Dissing Lindsay Hubbard’s Age & Looks

A “Winter House” star has apologized for her rude comments about a co-star.

On the second season of the Bravo reality show, newcomer Jessica Stocker reacted after several co-stars remarked that she looked just like “Summer House” OG Lindsay Hubbard. Stocker, 25, was not at all happy to be compared to the 36-year-old Bravo veteran and was caught on camera saying negative comments about Hubbard’s looks and age.

But during a December 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Stocker revealed that she cringed when she saw her reaction play out on TV, and she gave an update on where things stand between her and Hubbard.

Jessica Stocker Apologized to Lindsay Hubbard

On the “Winter House” episode “Friendships on Ice,” Stocker said she couldn’t understand why people were comparing her to Hubbard. “I didn’t think she was that cute,” she said of the “Summer House” star.

In a confessional, Stocker said, “I’m a little shocked because she [Lindsay] looks a lot older than me so when people are like ‘Oh your remind me of Lindsay’… like she could be my mom or my aunt. Like what do you mean by that?”

On the December 15, 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” a fan asked Stocker if she regrets her comments about Hubbard’s age and looks.

“I actually did apologize to her,” Stocker revealed. “I mean, when I watched it I cringed. Like, ‘Why would you say something like that?’ And I really don’t have an answer, but I would take it back 100 percent.”

Stocker also told host Andy Cohen that she apologized for insulting co-star Rachel Clark by insinuating that she couldn’t get any guys due to her looks.

“Yeah I’ve definitely apologized,” Stocker said. “The way I worded it was really, really wrong, and watching it back I definitely saw what I did wrong. And in the moment, I didn’t mean it like that, but, definitely, words are very hurtful and I did apologize.”

Lindsay Hubbard Said She Didn’t ‘Get Upset’ Over Jessica Stocker’s Remarks About Her Looks Because She is Self-Confident

Hubbard has publicly addressed Stocker’s comments about her. In a November 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight she cracked that she thinks it’s “a compliment” to be compared to her. “Not even just for my physical appearance,” Hubbard added. “I have a pretty fun personality. She should have taken it as a compliment.”

The Hubb House PR founder added that she didn’t care at all about Stocker’s diss because she is confident in herself.

“I don’t really get upset if somebody kind of slams, or disses, my looks or appearance,” she explained. “That doesn’t upset me. I’m like, ‘Oh, OK… good one,’ you know? Like I have a pretty solid self-confidence. So I just don’t care. It just never bothers me.”

Hubbard has been upfront about what she does to keep herself youthful-looking. In March 2022, she shared an Instagram post in which she joked, “Young in the ovaries, Botox in the face.” She then listed what she does to improve her looks, including lasers, Botox, and a glam squad.

