Bravo Stars Say Jo Wenberg Claimed She Was Aaron Rodgers’ Hairstylist

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute is sharing her thoughts about her former friend, Jo Wenberg, who appeared on the 11th season of the Bravo series.

During the May 24 episode of her and her boyfriend, Luke Broderick’s podcast, “Balancing Act,” Doute mentioned that Wenberg stated she was interested in dating NFL player, Aaron Rodgers. During a segment at the reunion, Wenberg inquired if host Andy Cohen “know[s] him.”

Broderick, who currently stars in “The Valley” with Doute, stated he was confused by Wenberg’s comment because she said she “cut his hair” about two years ago.

“Yeah, I thought [Jo has] been doing his hair forever,” interjected Doute.

According to Broderick, Wenberg stated that Rodgers “flies [her] back to Wisconsin to do his hair.”

“He supposedly, according to her, flies her in to do his hair. Yeah, I don’t know. It was just a really weird comment for me considering my minimal exposure to Jo. And one of the first things she said [to me] was she does his hair. So she should have his number,” said Broderick.

Doute also stated she “actually do[es] know who does Aaron Rodgers’ hair.”

“It’s my friend Rihanna. And he actually does fly Rihanna and her wife Morgan. And they sit in his suite and she’s been doing his hair for a long time,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Spoke About Her Friendship With Jo Wenberg

While recording the May 24 “Balancing Act” episode, Doute reacted to comments Wenberg made about her in the May 20 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules Party” podcast. During the “Vanderpump Rules Party” episode, Wenberg stated that Doute encouraged her to stay with “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz when she was in-between homes.

In the “Balancing Act” episode, Doute denied Wenberg’s claims. She stated that Wenberg ceased communication with her during the summer of 2022 after a years-long friendship. Doute said she reached out to Wenberg via text message when she discovered she was staying at Schwartz’s apartment.

“July 20, 2022. I said, ‘Wait. Wait, you live with Tom? I’m so confused. Lol,'” said Doute.

According to the “Valley” star, Wenberg replied that she did not “live with Tom.” Doute stated that the hairstylist wrote she was “staying there on and off until Friday for a space until [her] apartment is ready.”

“I said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ But now the [expletive] is going to say that I told her to go live with Schwartz,” said Doute.

Tom Schwartz Stated That He Cut Ties With Jo Wenberg

Schwartz appeared on the May 16 episode of Doute and Broderick’s podcast. During the May 16 “Balancing Act” episode, the 41-year-old, who had a sexual relationship with Wenberg, stated he was upset that she read text messages he sent her in a May 2024 Instagram Live. According to Wenberg, Schwartz called her “strange,” requested that she “leave [him] alone,” and implored her to stop publicly speaking about him and his girlfriend, Sophia Skoro, 23, in the text messages.

“Yeah, it felt like a major violation when she went and read that,” said Schwartz. “And she cherry picked it to fit her narrative online.”

Schwartz stated that while he wants the best for Wenberg, he will never have a friendship with her again.

In addition, he stated he had “very valid” reasons for ending his friendship with Wenberg.

“She’s not in my life in any capacity anymore. And never will be,” said the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

Jo Wenberg Discussed Appearing on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Reunion

During an appearance on the May 24 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Wenberg spoke about appearing on the second part of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion.

Wenberg shared she was frustrated that Schwartz would not confirm that they were in a relationship.

“He’s disputing the whole thing. Like, the label. He doesn’t like the label,” said Wenberg.

The hairstylist stated, however, that she did not regret the time she spent with Schwartz.

“It’s this very relatable thing where it’s like you know that person is probably clearly not good for you. But that doesn’t mean that doesn’t come with emotions,” said Wenberg. “I’ve never laughed with somebody more. And I’m looking for that again. Maybe, I should regret it.”

The 35-year-old also shared that she believed she and Schwartz would have been a suitable couple if he was not a reality television star.