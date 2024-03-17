VPR Star Shares Why She ‘Kind of’ Started Feeling Bad for Jo Wenberg Despite Past Issues

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute is opening up about her former friend, Jo Wenberg, who filmed for the show’s 11th season.

On the March 17 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute referenced that she once had a close friendship with Wenberg. She also stated that she did not appreciate how Tom Schwartz behaved toward the hairstylist in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 7. As fans are aware, Schwartz and Wenberg had sexual encounters but did not have an official relationship. According to Doute, she discussed the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner’s dynamic with Wenberg to several of her friends, including Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney.

“We kind of started feeling bad for Jo. Because it’s like Schwartz is stringing her along a bit. I don’t know what is going on behind closed doors. But I do know that, at this time, they were texting a whole lot. They were still hanging out a whole lot,” said Doute.

Doute, who had a falling out with Wenberg, stated that she did not believe Schwartz was being fair to the hairdresser. She noted that while he stated he was not interested in a relationship, he still spent time with the hairstylist.

“I don’t think Schwartz has malintentions or ill-intentions. He’s not trying to hurt her. But Tom, you know what you’re [expletive] doing,” continued Doute.

Doute also suggested she believed Schwartz was giving Wenberg false hope in season 11, episode 7.

“Schwartz says at the bar, to Jo, ‘In a different timeline, we could be living happily ever after.’ Why did you even say that you [expletive]?” said the “Valley” star.

Jo Wenberg Shared Her Thoughts About Tom Schwartz on Social Media

On March 15, Wenberg took to her Instagram account to share her thoughts about Schwartz. The post featured several pictures of the pair posing together. In the caption of the upload, she wrote that he “makes [her] happy” and “makes [her] laugh.”

“Tom Schwartz deserves the world – and so do I. I know him so well and I’m so happy and grateful,” read a portion of the post’s caption. “Maybe I’m not the girl for him, but I get it – he is really a good example of someone living in the moment always and so am I. GIVE HIM GRACE / give me grace – and everyone is a work progress / let’s add love to it, because at the end of the day, T$ and I can lay our heads on our pillows and know we killed the day w kindness.”

She also stated that she would “love him forever as a friend.”

Some commenters suggested they did not believe the post was appropriate, as rumors have circulated that Schwartz has a girlfriend. BravoTV.com reported that fans have speculated that Schwartz is dating Sophia Skoro, 23, after she uploaded several TikTok videos, featuring the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

“Girl, if he has a girlfriend this is disrespectful. It’s also embarrassing that Tom didn’t like or comment on this post,” wrote one commenter.

“I think the ‘LOVE’ is one-sided. Doesn’t Tom have a 23 year old gf???” added another.

Several commenters, however, appreciated Wenberg’s post about Schwartz.

“Y’all are great! You’re both happy and that’s all that matters! Everyone else can kick rocks. ❤️,” commented a fan.

“This is so sweet ❤,” wrote a different person.

Tom Schwartz Described Jo Wenberg as ‘a Breath of Fresh Air’ in a January 2024 Interview

While speaking to Us Weekly in January 2024, Schwartz shared his thoughts about Wenberg joining the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” for season 11. He stated that he believes she is “a breath of fresh air” and “has a beautiful soul.”

“She has a charisma and energy unlike anyone else I’ve ever met in my life,” continued Schwartz. “Not everyone loves that energy. I happen to be fond of it.”

He also stated that he and Wenberg were “just friends” during the time of the interview.