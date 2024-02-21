Tom Schwartz & Jo Wenberg Relationship Update: Are They Dating?

Tom Schwartz appeared in his first “Vanderpump Rules” scene with his rumored girlfriend Jo Wenberg.

In the season 11 episode “Dog Days of Summer,” Wenberg made her on-camera debut as Schwartz got a haircut from her. The scene was filmed in the summer of 2023, just a few months after Schwartz told Us Weekly he was not dating the Los Angeles-based hairstylist.

“We’re not living together and we’re not dating either, but she’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out,” he said at the time.

But did it ever turn into something more?

Tom Schwartz Gave an Update on His Relationship With Jo Wenberg

While filming “The Vanderpump Rules” reunion in March 2023, Schwartz, who split from his wife Katie Maloney one year prior, clarified his relationship with Wenberg. “[Jo] wasn’t [my girlfriend,” he said. “It did evolve into a situationship, or like a friends-with-benefits thing with clearly defined boundaries. We were both coming out of long-term relationships, and for a minute there, we were each other’s happy places.”

The exact timeline of Schwartz’s “situationship” with Wenberg is unclear. His comments at the reunion came after his fling with “Winter House” co-star Katie Flood. The scenes he shot with Wenberg were filmed after he appeared on the “Winter House” spinoff.

In July 2023, the Queens of Bravo fan account shared footage of Wenberg filming at SUR with Schwartz, Sandoval, James Kennedy, and Ally Lewber for the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Fans also got a glimpse of Schwartz’ friendship with Wenberg in the “Vanderpump Rules” trailer. “This is my friend, Jo. She’s hot!” Schwartz shouted as Wenberg laughed and covered his mouth.

In another scene, Kennedy asked Schwartz, “She’s your secret girlfriend though, right?” “No, she’s not,” Schwartz replied.

And in another scene, Wenberg asked Schwartz, “Are you embarrassed by me?”

Wenberg is friendly with several “Vanderpump Rules” cast members. She used to be best friends with Kristen Doute, but they had a falling out. Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Billie Lee all still follow Wenberg on Instagram.

Tom Schwartz Raved About Jo Wenberg on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

While they were not an official thing, Schwartz has nothing but good things to say about Wenberg. In January 2024, he told Us Weekly that Wenberg brings a new energy to the show. “Honestly, I feel like Jo is a breath of fresh air,” he said. “She has a charisma and energy unlike anyone else I’ve ever met in my life. Not everyone loves that energy. I happen to be fond of it. But, she’s kind of like a superstar in her own right.”

“She’s straight out of the Midwest — Wisconsin through and through,” he added. “She’s got a beautiful soul, and yeah, man, I’m always rooting for her. Shoutout to Jo. If you need your hair done, hit her up. DM her.”

Wenberg was first mentioned in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 episode titled “Troll Mates.” In the episode, a hungover Schwartz revealed that he slept in because he was up until 4 a.m. “hanging out” with a female friend.” “My friend Jo is staying with me,” he told Scheana Shay.

“Have you hooked up with Jo?” Shay asked, to which Schwartz replied, “No, not even a little bit. Not even a micro-moment. Jo’s my girl.”

