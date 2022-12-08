Who Is Josh Flagg’s New Boyfriend Andrew Beyer?

The 14th season of “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” is finally here and viewers will get to see a lot of drama play out among the hit Bravo show’s reduced cast, with a focus on only Tracy Tutor, Josh Flagg and Josh Altman.

Part of that drama will involve Flagg’s ongoing divorce from Bobby Boyd as the two announced their separation in March 2022, before the show started filming, after five years of marriage. Although Flagg confessed to Altman in the first few minutes of the premiere episode that he’d been living apart from Boyd in the Beverly Hills Hotel for a few months before they made their split public, viewers will also see him begin dating again, according to the show’s trailer.

In the trailer, Flagg reveals to his co-stars that he’s “seeing somebody” who’s also a real estate agent. Altman then suggests to Flagg to take his time and not rush into a new relationship, to which Flagg replies, “I’m not getting married today.”

The trailer then shows Flagg on a dinner date with his new boyfriend, Andrew Beyer. Beyer tells him, “I feel like I’m on an endless sleepover with my best friend,” and Flagg replies, “I love you, angel.” Beyer and Flagg became an Instagram official couple in April 2022, as People reported.

Josh Flagg’s Boyfriend Andrew Beyer Is a Real Estate Agent & Los Angeles Native

Beyer is also a real estate agent, as Flagg mentioned in the trailer. According to People, Beyer works at the Aaron Kirman Group real estate brokerage.

He is also listed on Flagg’s Douglas Elliman website as a partner, where his bio states that he’s had a “lifelong passion for real estate.” It adds that the Los Angeles native attended the University of Southern California and studied real estate development.

“Andrew has taken on multiple real estate internships and opportunities with top players in the industry starting in his young teenage years,” his biography states. “His enormous social network and ability to form and maintain relationships have led to his success at Douglas Elliman.”

In fact, it appears that Beyer, Flagg and Boyd were friends in the past as some of Beyer’s older Instagram photos have comments from Flagg and Boyd, including as far back as 4 years ago.

Josh Flagg & Andrew Beyer Became Instagram Official in April 2022 & the 2 Are Taking Serious Steps in Their Relationship

Flagg and Beyer took their relationship public at the end of April 2022 and began posting about each other on Instagram. In early August, Beyer wrote on the social media platform that he’d had the “Most amazing summer with the most amazing guy!”

While the two have only been officially dating for around nine months, Flagg shared just how serious the relationship is in an interview with People. “Let me put it to you this way,” he spilled. “Obviously we’re not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations. And [we] met with the planners and they were probably thinking, ‘Oh, so when’s the date?'”

Beyer told the publication that they were getting ready to get their first home together but have been living together since nearly the beginning of their relationship.

